Dodgers Legend Gil Hodges Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges Sunday received a long-awaited selection to the baseball Hall of Fame. The Golden Days Era Committee selected Hodges at its meeting in Orlando, Fla. and he will be honored at the...

