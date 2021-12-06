Pandemic stress affects Black adults more than their white peers

Working harder for less? Check. Still dealing with the effects of COVID? Check. Weary of the hyper-partisanship that still remains after the last four years? Check again. Stressing out over the Holidays? Check and check. If you identify with any of these anxieties, or any of the countless others we all have to deal with just to get through the day, then you may be experiencing what could be the next pandemic in the United States: Burnout, a state of mental and physical exhaustion that can zap the joy out of your career, friendships, and even family interactions. People experiencing burnout often feel like they have nothing left to give and may dread getting out of bed each morning. They may even adopt a pessimistic outlook toward life and feel hopeless. Burnout doesn’t go away on its own and, if left untreated, it can lead to serious physical and psychological illnesses like depression, heart disease, and diabetes. NBC News' Hallie Jackson takes a close look at the root causes of burnout, how its uniquely affecting people of color, explores some creative treatments for the conditions and spotlights one surprising person dealing with the issue.Dec. 6, 2021.

