Mental Health

Pandemic stress affects Black adults more than their white peers

By North Carolina State University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study finds that Black adults experience more pronounced mental health challenges than white adults in response to stresses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that younger white adults were less adversely affected by stress related to COVID-19 than older white adults. "We wanted to...

medicalxpress.com

The Dickinson Press

Teenage anxiety and depression: Signs to know, steps to take

Daily life has unexpected events that create stress and trigger feelings of anxiety, sadness and worry. For many people, these feelings are manageable. For others, events such as moving across the country or starting a new job cause emotions that just become too much. Though their situation might be different, it should be no surprise youth aged 12 to 18 can also go through life stresses and those experiences trigger anxiety and depression.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Three Commonly Reported Internal Struggles of ADHD

People with ADHD may struggle with certain harmful thinking patterns that can lead to shame and distress. Finding ways to center the mind and body can help someone with ADHD regain emotional balance and well-being. Techniques like taking time to rest and recharge can help. Adult clients who present with...
MENTAL HEALTH
azpbs.org

Daylight saving time harms adolescents’ health, experts warn

LOS ANGELES – Earlier sunrises and shorter days mark the end of daylight saving time for the majority of the country, and experts warn your health and well-being could take a toll if you’re not in Arizona or Hawaii, which don’t change their clocks. Sleep-schedule realignment is especially disruptive for...
HEALTH
#Psychological Stress#Stress Management#Racial Injustice
scitechdaily.com

Extreme Heat May Affect Adults Aged 18–64 More Than the Elderly

A new study found that days of extreme heat were associated with a higher risk of emergency department visits among adults aged 18-64, compared to adults over 75. Extreme heat—a leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States—poses an increasing threat to the public, as days of extreme heat are expected to become more frequent, more intense, and longer-lasting due to the continued effects of climate change. Although the adverse health impacts of heat have been well documented among older adults, less is known about the potential impacts of heat on young and middle-aged adults.
ENVIRONMENT
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
snntv.com

The ‘Just Stress’ Fallacy, and When It’s More Than Worry

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/just-stress-fallacy/. The world we live in is busy and full of information, making it really hard to know what is going on. We have news channels telling stories of the state of the world, social media populating our mind with articles about everything we could possibly care about. We have to balance our personal lives with our professional lives to find a way to lead a fulfilling, satisfying, and reliable life for ourselves, our families, and our loved ones.
MENTAL HEALTH
westernmassnews.com

Pandemic, holidays adding to stress of Seasonal Affective Disorder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As temperatures are starting to drop many people are experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, and as the pandemic continues heading into a second holiday season in a row, the issue can be magnified for many. “It’s kind of depressing because it’s nighttime so...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
progressivegrocer.com

Study Affirms Impact of Pandemic on Grocery Workers’ Mental Health

A recent University of Arizona study, conducted in partnership with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99 union, found that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the mental health and wellness of grocery store workers. Researchers sought to discern the perceptions of mental health risks among frontline essential...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Most adolescents dying by suicide or harming themselves are known to health services

Around 80 percent of adolescents who died by suicide or who had self-harmed had consulted with their GP or a practice nurse in the preceding year, shows new research. The large study of 10- to 19-year-olds between 2003 and 2018, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, also puts forward a series of proposals to deal with the problem.
MENTAL HEALTH
mentaldaily.com

New study shows psychedelic microdosing is effective for alleviating mental health problems

In yet another study examining the effects of small doses of psychedelics, a research team at the University of British Columbia uncovered beneficial effects for numerous mental health problems. As highlighted in Nature’s Scientific Reports, consumption of psychedelics purported increased well-being, as well as reduced anxiety and depression among a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Jillian Enright

ADHD is Much More Than Difficulty Sitting Still

Seven of the many prevailing stereotypes and myths about ADHD. “But he can focus on things he enjoys for hours at a time!”. That was my own reaction when the school psychologist gently suggested that we learn more about ADHD to see if we wish to have our son assessed.
MedicalXpress

How AI could help screen for autism in children

For children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), receiving an early diagnosis can make a huge difference in improving behavior, skills and language development. But despite being one of the most common developmental disabilities, impacting 1 in 54 children in the U.S., it's not that easy to diagnose. There is no...
MENTAL HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Cancer Caregivers Face Mental Health Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over two-thirds of unpaid caregivers of people living with cancer in the United States report that their emotional and mental health has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 66% reporting that the pandemic has made caregiving harder overall, according to a survey of more than 100 US cancer caregivers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Burnout: Resilience and recovery

Working harder for less? Check. Still dealing with the effects of COVID? Check. Weary of the hyper-partisanship that still remains after the last four years? Check again. Stressing out over the Holidays? Check and check. If you identify with any of these anxieties, or any of the countless others we all have to deal with just to get through the day, then you may be experiencing what could be the next pandemic in the United States: Burnout, a state of mental and physical exhaustion that can zap the joy out of your career, friendships, and even family interactions. People experiencing burnout often feel like they have nothing left to give and may dread getting out of bed each morning. They may even adopt a pessimistic outlook toward life and feel hopeless. Burnout doesn’t go away on its own and, if left untreated, it can lead to serious physical and psychological illnesses like depression, heart disease, and diabetes. NBC News' Hallie Jackson takes a close look at the root causes of burnout, how its uniquely affecting people of color, explores some creative treatments for the conditions and spotlights one surprising person dealing with the issue.Dec. 6, 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fremont Tribune

13 products to help teens manage anxiety

Learning how to manage stress and anxiety is an important life skill, especially for teenagers who are at such an influential age. Here are some products that can help.
KIDS
msmary.edu

ADHD in Adults

Just like with kids, adults with ADHD have trouble with hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. While these symptoms tend to change and/or become less noticeable as one gets older, it is still important to recognize these symptoms and seek help if needed. You can re-visit my last two posts for a quick review of common symptoms of ADHD in individuals.
EMMITSBURG, MD

