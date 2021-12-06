ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skippack, PA

Shop For Holiday Gifts at This Fun and Unique Store in Skippack

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uv0oB_0dFMGRke00
Image via CBS Philly.

From the atmosphere, decorations, and offerings, S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack is the perfect place to go to do some of your holiday shopping, writes Vittoria Woodill for CBS3 Philly.

“A lot of people will say, ‘Oh my God, your store should be on Hallmark, it’s like a Hallmark Christmas video,” said owner Steve Oliver.

This charming shop has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a special item to give your house that homey feeling, a gift for a family member everyone will be talking about at the Thanksgiving table, or just a sign of appreciation for one of your friends.

The shop opened three years ago. Oliver and his associate and friend Joy design various vignettes each season to try and trigger their customers’ imagination.

The first year of the pandemic was tough on the business, but people eventually came together again for the shop once it reopened.

“We always called it, explore, discover, and dream,” he said. “It was like a family reunion.”

This fun gift shop is located at 4038 W Skippack Pike in Skippack, and they are ready for the holidays.

Stop by today to see their beautiful selection of home accents, festive holiday decor, and gifts.

Read more about S.A. Oliver & Co. at CBS3 Philly.

