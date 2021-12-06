ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NC

Police: Boy run over after fall during NC Christmas parade

BATH, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy participating in a North Carolina Christmas parade was hurt when he fell out of a truck and was run over by an attached trailer, police said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the boy was riding in the back of a moving pickup truck during the parade in Bath in Beaufort County on Sunday when he fell, news outlets reported.

The boy was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The Highway Patrol is investigating but hasn’t released any information about the boy’s condition.

