Police say man suspected in string of Des Moines arson fires

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines announced the arrest of a man suspected in a string of overnight arson fires involving half a dozen vehicles that also damaged at least two homes.

The fires occurred starting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday into the early Monday morning hours, police said in a news release.

The fires included six vehicle blazes, two of which damaged homes, an electrical box fire and a trash fire that all happened within blocks of each other in northeastern Des Moines.

Patrol officers spotted a person leaving the scene of the last fire around 2:20 a.m. Monday who ran from the officers, police said. The officers arrested Andrew Anthony, 32, of Des Moines.

Anthony has been charged with seven counts of arson and a drug possession count, police said.