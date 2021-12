Donyell Malen’s performances have continued to improve for Borussia Dortmund, with the Dutch international scoring 3 goals in his last 3 games. Moving from one league to another can often come with some growing pains. Donyell Malen’s move to the Bundesliga from the Dutch Eredivisie came hand in hand with such difficulties. A player who joined Borussia Dortmund with high expectations, his performances up until recently were beginning to instil some worry for those involved with the club. These expectations were made far heavier by the absence of Erling Haaland in Dortmund’s starting 11. The impetus to score goals was far greater than it was with the Norwegian leading the line, assuring Dortmund had a very threatening outlet to fall back on.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO