Florida State

Police: Florida boy, 3, accidentally shoots self in shoulder

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old Florida boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the shoulder with a gun, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday at an apartment complex in Clearwater, news outlets reported.

Clearwater police said the boy was taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and was in stable condition late Sunday.

Authorities said they are trying to determin how the child got the gun.

