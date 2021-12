Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in late February, but it wasn't until after a near eight months of radio silence that the public began to learn how they really seem to feel about the proceedings. Specifically from West. The notorious rapper has actually made quite a few pleas for reconciliation with who he still refers to as his wife. However, he might need to drop that label here soon, because Kardashian has taken the next step to become legally single.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO