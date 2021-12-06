Driver leaving Christmas party ‘felt like dancing’ during DWI stop, Missouri cops say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman is suing Amazon after she says one of the company’s vans hit her car and sped away. The incident was caught on surveillance video. The woman, who asked to be identified only as Lucia, said the crash left her injured and without a car, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Monday. Video shows an Amazon Logistics van pulling out and rear-ending a parked car in Queens. Lucia said she was waiting for her husband to return from the grocery store when the car she was in was hit. “It was definitely scary because it was unexpected,” Lucia said. “It...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO