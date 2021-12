If you’re a fan of Starz’s long-running series Outlander, you may look at Sam Heughan as the man born to play and perfectly embody the novel's Jamie Fraser. That may indeed be the truth of the matter now, but when author Diana Gabaldon was first writing the novels that the TV series is based on, she had some other famous actors in mind who could portray the leading man of the fantasy series if and when it went to live-action. Instead of keeping fans in the dark about such things, Gabaldon has now revealed some of the non-Heughan actors she had in mind.

