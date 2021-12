XEL has a new developer diary which shows off some of the game’s early exploration area as well as the combat. XEL is an open world sci-fi title in which players will be able to explore dungeons and solve puzzles. In the footage, you can see some of the early puzzles where the main character Reid opens a path. The early enemies are also quite basic with simple attacks that are easy to defeat, but there will be tougher puzzles and enemies will be stronger later in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO