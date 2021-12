ATEEZ has unveiled the teaser schedule for 'ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE'! This will be a conclusion to the 'FEVER' series, and fans are excited as to what they have to bring again. In the teaser schedule released, multiple photo and video teasers are set to be released every day leading up to their final release on December 10. Fans can look forward to many content over the next few days.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO