Moon Byul is gearing up to release her third mini solo album!. On December 7 KST, the MAMAMOO member did not only release a concept film titled 'Synopsis,' but she also announced that there would be two pre-release singles leading up to the album's release. According to her announcement teaser, she will be releasing a song featuring former 'Show Me The Money 9' rapper Mirani on December 13 and a song featuring indie pop singer Seori on December 30.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO