Minneapolis artist and musician Frances Priya Anczarski released her new album as FPA, Princess Wiko, in November via 37d03d. Described by FPA as "the story of a young woman of noble birth forced to betray her heart, and marry a man she hardly knows, all the while going down the slow path of self discovery," it's a gorgeous album, full of lush soul and accented with electronic touches, and you can stream it in full below.

