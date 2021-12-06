ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accio Reunion: The Harry Potter Special Teases a Magical Return to Hogwarts

By Kisha Forde
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. You might want to grab your butterbeer for this. HBO Max dropped a first look teaser for the upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts—and by the looks of it, we'll be transported to Platform 9 3/4 in no time....

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
20 years later, 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling

Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film, the actors who were immortalized as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are going back to school for an HBO Max special.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Hilarious Story About Causing Fan to Faint

Thanks to the Harry Potter series of films, Daniel Radcliffe went from a young actor to a household name, portraying the titular character to great acclaim from fans. Still, Radcliffe has spoken candidly about some of the bizarre side effects of his fame — including a pretty surprising anecdote he recently shared while on The Jonathan Ross Show. While appearing on the late night program, Radcliffe told a story about how accidentally touching the arm of a young fan at a publicity event literally caused her to faint.
Pakistan students work magic to transform campus into Harry Potter's Hogwarts

It took more than a wave of a wand, but Pakistani university students transformed their 150-year-old campus into Hogwarts this week as they kicked off a festival celebrating the fictional young wizard Harry Potter. The festival is also screening what is believed to be Pakistan's first fan-made Harry Potter film.
Who’s Appearing In The 2022 Harry Potter Reunion?

Potterheads have not been able to contain their excitement ever since news hit of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Set to be aired on January 1, 2022, the reunion will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Everyone’s expected to be there — or at least almost everyone. We know the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will appear in the reunion, according to Variety, as well as most of the actors who appeared in the movies. We also know that J.K. Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter universe, will be excluded from the much-anticipated get-together. Reactions to her exclusion have been mixed, with some long-time fans considering her omission sacrilegious. Others, however, believe her exclusion is well-deserved, given what some claim to be her harmful comments about the transgender community. Nevertheless, we can expect that the people we want to see there, will be there. Here’s a list of who we should expect to see in the 2022 Harry Potter reunion.
What Has Rupert Grint Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

There are many reasons to look forward to the coming year, aside from expert projections that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast of Harry Potter promises to reunite on New Year’s Day, and everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to be there. The big three, Dan Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will make appearances, as well as Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and even the “adult” cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Don’t expect J.K. Rowling to apparate into the reunion, however. Apparently, she was not invited back, and while her camp hasn’t said anything about her exclusion, many people are assuming it’s because of controversial comments she’s made about the trans community throughout the past few months. We’re all excited to see Rupert Grint grace the 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Grint played the lovably loyal Ron Weasley, and since Harry Potter has ended, he’s been involved in many different projects, both on and off camera. Much has also happened with his personal life. While so many things have happened to him since the last Potter movie screened in theaters, he makes sure fans know that Harry Potter remains close to his heart.
‘Harry Potter’ actress says she ‘owes everything’ to J.K. Rowling

Actress Afshan Azad has thanked J.K. Rowling in a tweet marking the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” movie. Azad, 33, played Padma Patil in the final five films in the fantasy franchise, winning a legion of fans across the globe. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark...
'Harry Potter' Reunion: See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Back Together Again

Accio tissues because thisHarry Potter reunion will make fans tear up!. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite inside the Gryffindor common room in the new photo from HBO Max's upcoming special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. In the still, the trio is all smiles as they sit in lush burgundy seats, reminiscing on their days on set.
Henry Cavill Talks Legacy Of Playing Superman And Whether He Can Still Get Into The Suit If DC Calls

In a business where movie stars are one in a million, many actors dream of playing just one iconic part. British performer Henry Cavill was lucky enough to take on the seminal hero Superman in DC’s Man of Steel, and he was able to reprise his role in two follow-up films. It’s been a few years, but he definitely recognizes his contribution to the ongoing legacy of the Man of Tomorrow.
Ahead of Harry Potter Reunion, Daniel Radcliffe Has A Funny Take On Rewatching The Movies

The Harry Potter series has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels before becoming a global phenomenon and beloved film franchise. Said movies made icons out of the original cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, whose name is synonymous with the boy who lived. Ahead of the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, Radcliffe has a funny take on rewatching the movies.
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz discussed the possibility of making a third Kick-Ass movie while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Moretz starred as the sword-wielding Hit-Girl in 2010's Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, which are based on the comic book series of the same name by writer Mark Millar and artist John Romita Jr.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary First Look: It'll Be Nice To Return To Hogwarts

Luna Lovegood once said that "Wit beyond measure is man's greatest treasure," and HBO Max was witty enough to give the people what they want. The streaming service has dropped the first image from the set of "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," the hyped and heralded retrospective special celebrating the wizarding world franchise, and the two decades that have passed since its first film entry, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The special is set to premiere on the platform on New Year's Day.
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
Trailer for “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

With posts for, among others, Daniel RadcliffeAnd Rupert Grint employment Emma Watson The special offer will be published on New Year’s Day Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts on the HBO Max streaming service.The Potter trio is known by many famous names. as well as the director Chris Columbus As well as actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.
Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Had to Ban His Mom From Googling Him

One of the more interesting things about the internet is that you can find almost anything with a simple Google search, but that can be something of a double-edged sword — particularly for high profile figures. It's for that reason that Harry Potter star Tom Felton has put a "no Googling" rule in place for his mother, banning her from looking him up online. In a recent interview with Square Mile (via ScreenRant), Felton explained that while there wasn't really social media when they made the first Harry Potter films, things are very different now.
Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
