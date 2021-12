[1] New Mexico to require COVID-19 booster shot for some workers As the number of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated grows in New Mexico. The state announced fully vaccinated now means three shots. That means the booster shot is now a requirement for a lot of the workforce, setting a deadline of January 17 or within four weeks of becoming eligible. Under the updated public health order, healthcare workers along with school and state employees are now required to get their boosters if they’re due. More than 370,000 New Mexicans have already received their booster.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO