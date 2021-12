We write to you today with an update on the search for the next president of Fordham. Since the beginning of the academic year, WittKieffer and members of the search committee have conducted almost 30 listening sessions with faculty (including several groups such as department chairs and the Faculty Senate), staff (including several groups such as the President’s Cabinet and the academic deans), students, trustees, key donors, alumni, and parents—a number of these sessions were open forums that anyone could attend. At these sessions, we asked for and received input on topics such as aspirations for Fordham, desired candidate qualifications, opportunities and challenges for the new president, and Fordham points of pride that we should emphasize with candidates.

