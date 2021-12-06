ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EYE NEWSFLASH: Marketing heavyweight Ben Carter quits Purplebricks

By Marc da Silva
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurplebricks has confirmed that Ben Carter has quit as its chief marketing officer. Carter, who joined the online estate agency just over a year ago, took to Twitter a short while ago to announce that he has quit his position at the company....

