Padma Lakshmi's Hilarious Meme Defends Indian Food

Padma Lakshmi celebrated the second night of Hanukkah with a traditional meal along with an essential table centerpiece: a menorah. Lakshmi posted an Instagram Story featuring a pic of the food spread, which includes latkes (fried potato pancakes, per CBS News) and sufganiyot (fried, jelly-filled doughnuts), explaining that these dishes are important to the Jewish culture and tradition "as a nod to the miracle of oil." Lakshmi explained further in an accompanying Instagram post, stating that when the Macabees defeated King Antiochus (an oppressor of the Jewish people, per History) over 2,000 years ago, they found that their Temple only contained enough oil to last the evening. However, their menorah remained lit for eight days. Therefore, these foods are fried in oil to commemorate this miraculous occasion.
