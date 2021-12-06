ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi's Hilarious Meme Defends Indian Food

By Kathryn Shelton
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People who don't love Indian food actually exist? Apparently. Though Indian cuisine has always varied depending on the regions and cultures it originated from, modern Indian food is identified by the strong aromas and flavorful spices that are its calling cards. The delicious layering of exotic and mainstream ingredients alongside the...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Specialty Salt Padma Lakshmi Swears By

When not appearing as a judge on "Top Chef" or engaging in thoughtful, proactive conversations on "Taste the Nation," chances are you'll find Padma Lakshmi cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. The accomplished television host, author, and activist has a wonderful way of always finding the right moment, in between chops and sears, to impart bits of knowledge that home cooks of any skill level can implement to enhance the caliber of their meals.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Padma Lakshmi Is Honoring The Miracle Of Oil For Hanukkah

Padma Lakshmi celebrated the second night of Hanukkah with a traditional meal along with an essential table centerpiece: a menorah. Lakshmi posted an Instagram Story featuring a pic of the food spread, which includes latkes (fried potato pancakes, per CBS News) and sufganiyot (fried, jelly-filled doughnuts), explaining that these dishes are important to the Jewish culture and tradition "as a nod to the miracle of oil." Lakshmi explained further in an accompanying Instagram post, stating that when the Macabees defeated King Antiochus (an oppressor of the Jewish people, per History) over 2,000 years ago, they found that their Temple only contained enough oil to last the evening. However, their menorah remained lit for eight days. Therefore, these foods are fried in oil to commemorate this miraculous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Turns Heads With Intense Post-Holiday Workout

Like many Americans, Padma Lakshmi's Thanksgiving plans often include a lot of delicious food. The "Top Chef" host's spread tends to feature a traditional roasted turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry chutney, and — Lakshmi's favorite comfort food — gravy (via Delish). It's all prepared, of course, by Padma herself — after all, that's the benefit of being a professional chef, cookbook author, and renowned foodie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Mashed

What Makes Padma Lakshmi's Fried Chicken So Unique

Padma Lakshmi has made a career out of championing and interviewing accomplished chefs, from her work judging Bravo's "Top Chef" to interviewing restaurateurs in her Hulu docuseries, "Taste the Nation." But Lakshmi is an incredible chef in her own right, having developed numerous recipes and published multiple cookbooks throughout her career. Her recipes tell the story of her unique Indian-American identity through dishes like dosas and khichdi that stay true to traditional Indian culinary techniques. She also likes to create unexpected dishes that utilize Indian ingredients in a novel context, such as spice-infused margaritas and stir-fried rice. Whereas some chefs throw ingredients like turmeric and chai spice into recipes for their trendy appeal, Lakshmi will only call for a novel or unexpected ingredient if it genuinely lends itself to making a recipe that much better. A case in point: When it comes to her fried chicken recipe, Lakshmi believes green mango powder is a key ingredient (via The Daily Meal).
RECIPES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Bold Statement On Feminism

Padma Lakshmi – "Top Chef" host, model, author, and activist has never been one to shy away from conversations surrounding female rights and representation. In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Lakshmi said she is "absolutely" a feminist and that she wouldn't ever "date somebody who didn't consider himself a feminist, frankly." In a stirring 2020 essay for Teen Vogue, she discussed the harmful language often used towards females and provided a call to action against sexism. "We can change the cultural norms that allow disrespectful words to become part of the air we breathe," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Funny Potty Mouth Admission

TV personality, model, and author Padma Lakshmi likes taking the time to engage with her fans, keeping them amused with her regular updates on social media. According to Page Six, fans have even gone as far as asking Lakshmi to attend their bar mitzvahs, which she told the outlet is one of, "The best part[s] of 'Top Chef'"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Boozy Advent Calendar Request

Let's be real for a minute here. Parents sometimes want to enjoy the holidays in a way that's not meant to be shared with children. They might not mean to take on a bah-humbug attitude but are, frankly, tired or looking for a way to treat themselves since they're so busy tending to everyone else. After all, someone has to cook all those cookies, wrap all those presents, and hang those stockings by the chimney with care. Or maybe, they just like adult beverages. Whatever the reason, Padma Lakshmi, celebrity host of top culinary shows "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," appears to be no exception in wanting something geared specifically toward the grownups.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Food#Good Food#Culinaryschools Org#British#Brits#The Washington Post#Chinese#Mexican#India Com#An Indian American
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Throwback Instagram Photo Is Turning Heads

Instagram is known for featuring photos of people living their best lives and sending users into a filter-happy frenzy. When you've led a life like Padma Lakshmi's, you understand the emphasis society can place on looks. But Lakshmi is an advocate for positive body image and embracing individuality. Lakshmi was...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Mashed

70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy