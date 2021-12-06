Jacksonville police: Armed carjacking, kidnapping in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is safe after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says three people carjacked his black Mercedes and abducted him.

Police were working traffic Monday morning in the 700 block of Arlington Road North when they say they saw a man jump from a car as it passed by.

Police say he told an officer he’d been abducted and carjacked at gunpoint the night before.

Police say they went after the stolen car which then crashed into a fence at Seacoast Christian Academy.

Seacoast Christian Academy was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Police say they arrested three people, but weren’t able to say more about the suspects, or say whether the victim knew them.

A nearby neighbor who concealed his identity told Action News Jax the incident is bizarre.

“There [have] been some small instances but to hear that someone was held hostage is a little bit bizarre to me,” he said.

The neighbor says strange, minor things like people falling asleep in his front yard have happened, but says it’s an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

JSO’s Crime Map shows three reported car break-ins and two reported car thefts in the last month within a one-mile radius of the scene.

“Glad the guy’s okay, glad everyone’s okay in the situation,” the neighbor said.

Police say no one else was involved in the incident, and JSO does not believe the community is in danger.

