ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Three delicious anti-aging foods for beautiful skin

Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef and organic farmer, Susy Massetti (@susy.massetti), recommends including...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
theacorn.com

Food preferences change with age

I come from a family of cooks. We associate food with caring for others and pleasant feelings. Gatherings in my childhood included my mother’s mouthwatering pies, my aunt’s homemade squash-stuffed tortellini and my uncle’s oven-roasted fresh turkey. There were always too many appetizers, side dishes and desserts. We left the table stuffed and content.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Best Anti-Aging Diets, According to Science

The food that you eat can affect your health in various ways, including the fact that it can help to keep you looking youthful and feeling the same way. Now, researchers have determined which anti-aging diets work best. In results that were published recently in the journal Science, researchers from...
DIETS
MedicalXpress

An overview of the effectiveness of anti-aging diets

A small team of researchers from the University of Washington and one with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, has conducted a review of research conducted regarding the effectiveness of anti-aging diets and has found little to suggest they work. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work and some of the myths they uncovered.
DIETS
quintdaily.com

Best food for Healthy Skin

Every time you will be thinking about a new change, while a new year comes. New year resolution, the word you remember when December comes. Yes, this is December 2021 and only 30 days more to your resolution. This time your resolution might be about a new change and certainly looking for a transformation. Yes, health is very important, and everyone loves healthy skin. Certainly, with the support of a trainer, you can solve your problem and make your resolution true. 2022 is near and yes, you will be searching on the internet – “Personal Trainer Near Me” with the thought of new year resolution 2022.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Food Drink#Chef#Susy
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Green Dragon and Red Delicious Apples

The Green Dragon apple has its roots in Japan in the 1920s, with the name of Chinese origin which was the ancient symbol for royalty. First planted in the Pacific Northwest in 1984, the Green Dragon loves the mild autumn sun of that area and thrived. They say “Don’t judge...
RECIPES
98.1 KHAK

Brain & Courtlin Ate Some Delicious Food at 2021 Listener Lunch

On Tuesday afternoon, Brain and I officially said goodbye to 2021 Listener Lunch. We always take the month of December off because of the chaos of the holidays, so we ended things this week at our November lunch spot, Runt's Munchies in Cedar Rapids. As always, we had a wonderful experience with the staff, the listeners, and the FOOD!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
firstforwomen.com

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

Beauty Tips: How To Find The Top Anti-aging Solution

The aging process eventually gets to us all, and that’s ok – beauty comes in different forms. However, there’s a difference between aging gracefully while looking amazing, and not providing your body with the care it needs. When talking about anti-aging treatments and looking youthful, it’s not really about trying to look like you’re still in your teens, but about having a bright and healthy glow to your skin and providing your body with everything it needs to be its best. There are lots of anti-aging solutions in the market today that claim to be effective, but it’s important for you to find the best one that works for you.
SKIN CARE
oxygenmag.com

5 Foods for a Healthier Gut

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We all know that exercise and eating healthy are simple ways to achieve better health, but as it turns out, your gut health might have more to do with your overall health than just weight loss, gain, or maintenance.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Want a Lean Body For Good? Eat These 8 Foods Every Day

Getting "lean"—having a muscular physique and a low body fat percentage—is a little easier said than done. Sure, you know that maintaining a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise helps, but what you may not be aware of is that there are specific types of foods you'll want to focus on that can support your goals. While there are a lot of factors that affect your body type and weight, experts say that incorporating certain nutrient-dense lean proteins, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains can go a long way in achieving that svelte figure you're after.
WEIGHT LOSS
BHG

These 7 Hydrating Foods Will Prevent Dry Skin and Lips This Winter

The hydrating foods our experts suggest you start consuming more of as the temperatures drop. "If you purchase 100% Florida orange juice, it is about 89% water!" says Gorin. Other citrus fruits, like grapefruit, boast similar levels. "Just make sure you are not taking any medications that would negatively interact with it."
FOOD & DRINKS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Understanding fermented foods you eat

They’re thought to provide good bacteria that promotes a healthy digestive system. But there are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to incorporating these foods into your diet. Yogurt, pickles, sauerkraut, and kombucha. Fermented foods like these are a popular way to boost your gut health. “The healthier your...
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Do anti-aging diets work?

In a new study from the University of Washington, researchers reviewed the effectiveness of anti-aging diets and found little to suggest they work. In their paper the group describes their work and some of the myths they uncovered. Anti-aging diets, individual foods and supplements have become popular in recent years,...
FITNESS
Telegraph

Three easy and delicious ways to use a packet of noodles

I have always been fascinated by noodles. It began with the very questionable ones that come in a pot, followed by packets with sachets of sauce that I used to buy from a Chinese supermarket near where I grew up. Once I started travelling around the world, I discovered that there was more to cooking noodles than simply pouring water over them.
RECIPES
fabulousarizona.com

Custom Classic Facial Giveaway from Skin Deep Beauty

Enter to win a one-hour Custom Classic Facial from Skin Deep Beauty, a new one-woman skincare studio in Scottsdale. This facial has a $75 value. Who couldn’t use a little more me-time during the busy holiday season? That is where Skin Deep Beauty comes in. Skin Deep Beauty is a one-woman, Scottsdale-based skincare studio that opened its doors in 2020. The quiet, tranquil space–not to mention its lineup of customized facials and advanced skincare treatments–offers an aah-inducing option for melting away holiday stress.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MindBodyGreen

Bodywork Is Becoming The New Focus For Healthy Aging Skin Care

The skin care industry is an overwhelmingly face-centric one: Scores of products, procedures, miracle elixirs, treatments, and rejuvenating tools target the facial area. On some level, of course, this makes sense. Your face is the most visible part of your skin and thus where much of our attention goes naturally. Additionally, the skin on your face is thinner and more vulnerable than other parts of the body—so it does warrant some extra care.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy