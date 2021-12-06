ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA Telescope Launching This Week Will Study Some of the Universe's Most Violent Objects

By Robert Lea
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft will observe polarized light from powerful objects in the cosmos, such as black holes and neutron...

BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

Radio Signals Detected from Earliest Epoch of the Universe

Faint ‘whispers’ from the Moon may unveil the the first billion years of the Universe’s evolution, which has yet to be observed in detail. Very little is known about the first stars and galaxies that came into existence in this early period. One avenue to explore this epoch is to study the faint radio waves from neutral hydrogen atoms.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Mechanics

Two Supermassive Black Holes Near Earth Are Merging Into a 'Monster'

Scientists have used a giant telescope to detect the closest-ever pair of black holes. These black holes are 89 million light-years away from us, but just 1,600 light-years apart from one another. Each of the black holes is millions of times larger than the sun. Astronomers working with the European...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Look: Scientists just discovered a gigantic planet that shouldn't exist

A massive, odd planet was just discovered orbiting around two bright stars in the southern sky. It’s so weird that it’s challenging scientists’ ideas about how planets form and evolve. b Centauri is a double star system that lies 325 light years away from Earth. The newly-discovered...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

NASA Invites Public to Share Excitement of Webb Space Telescope Launch

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities and events ahead of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb will be the world’s largest and most powerful space science observatory. It will build upon the discoveries of other missions to answer fundamental questions about the universe and its origins. Launch is scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST on an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from French Guiana.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

NASA has a new system to spot asteroids that might hit the Earth

NASA has unveiled a new algorithm called Sentry-II that will help it better evaluate the probabilities of thousands of near-Earth astroids actually falling to Earth. NASA is expecting a "rapid uptick" in new near-Earth astroid (NEA) discoveries thanks to new satellites coming online in coming years, such as NASA's upcoming Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope and Chile's Vera C. Rubin Observatory. It says new NEA discoveries currently happen at a rate of 3,000 per year.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Moth balls thrust satellites into space

The chemical in moth balls, naphthalene, will be tested in space in a new satellite rocket propulsion system, Bogong, developed at The Australian National University (ANU). Scientists have designed the innovative thruster, with a familiar odor, in only six months from design to delivery. Primary testing was conducted on campus at ANU.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox13memphis.com

Photos: SpaceX launches NASA IXPE telescope

Photos: SpaceX launches NASA IXPE telescope A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft onboard from Launch Complex 39A on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE spacecraft is the first satellite dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from a variety of cosmic sources, such as black holes and neutron stars. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Video: James Webb Space Telescope: A new view of the universe

The world's next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana in late December. Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology—with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

See rare total solar eclipse from nearly 1 million miles away

The only total solar eclipse of 2021 was one few could see and this new photo from a spacecraft nearly 1 million miles from Earth shows why. The photo, taken by NOAA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DISCOVR), tracked the solar eclipse as the moon's shadow passed over a remote stretch of Antarctica and the south pole on Dec. 4. Taken from a distance of more than 950,000 miles (1.5 million km), the moon's shadow appears as a dark blemish at the very bottom of our world in the image.
ASTRONOMY
