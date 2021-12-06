Form 4 Pacific Green Technologi For: Dec 01 Filed by: Fresh Air Investments (Canada) Ltd.

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO