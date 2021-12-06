Form 4 Pacific Green Technologi For: Dec 01 Filed by: Fresh Air Investments (Canada) Ltd.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that its Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary signed a long-term supply agreement with Coulomb Solutions, Inc. ("CSI"), the North American distributor of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") Commercial Vehicle Battery Systems, for supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems. CATL is a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing. Delivery of the LFP battery systems will begin in the first quarter of 2022.
