Form 4 Pacific Green Technologi For: Dec 01 Filed by: Fresh Air Investments (Canada) Ltd.

 2 days ago

FRESH AIR INVESTMENTS (CANADA) LTD /s/ Scott Poulter, its Managing Director 12/06/2021. Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly....

Form 4 TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. For: Dec 07 Filed by: Demurjian Michael

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price...
Form SC 13G Cazoo Group Ltd Filed by: Marcho Partners LLP

Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share. (Title of Class of Securities) (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is...
Form 4 WYNN RESORTS LTD For: Dec 08 Filed by: ATKINS BETSY S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sales reported were effected by the reporting person, pursuant to their Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted December 7, 2021.
Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (TGAAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: TGAAU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at ...
Trane Technologies (TT) to Increase Annual Dividend by 14%

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) a global climate innovator, today announced it intends to increase its dividend by 14%, from $0.59 to $0.67 per share quarterly and from $2.36 to $2.68 per share annualized, in the first quarter of 2022, subject to Board approval at such time.
Form SC 13D/A Opera Ltd Filed by: Zhou Yahui

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-1(a) AND. AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED. PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-2(a) Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Amendment No. 2)*. Opera Limited. (Name...
Form 4 Palantir Technologies For: Nov 22 Filed by: Cohen Stephen Andrew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson's government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country's vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
Amazon unionizers at a Staten Island warehouse said a visit by the NYPD quickly turned sour. One was handcuffed and held in a cell, they said, and both received court summonses.

Two unionizers said NYPD officers visited them outside Amazon's JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island. Footage showed organizer Brett Daniels was handcuffed. They said they were held in a cell for almost two hours. Daniels and Chris Smalls, the other unionizer, recounted their version of the incident to Insider. Amazon warehouse...
5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
Canada's Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries' PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the United...
SPI’s Phoenix Motorcars Secures Long-Term Supply Agreement with Leading Global Battery Manufacturer

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that its Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary signed a long-term supply agreement with Coulomb Solutions, Inc. ("CSI"), the North American distributor of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") Commercial Vehicle Battery Systems, for supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems. CATL is a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing. Delivery of the LFP battery systems will begin in the first quarter of 2022.
Coronavirus spreads in Australia's pubs; Omicron cases linked to party boat

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia's biggest city, including three new cases of the Omicron variant found among people who went on a harbour party cruise, sending officials rushing to trace contacts. Authorities have been easing restrictions in Sydney since...
