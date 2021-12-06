ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What Are The Oath Keepers Accused Of Ahead Of January 6 Conspiracy Trial?

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A total of 17 members of far-right militia group are accused of conspiring to violently stop the certification of the 2020 Election...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 Committee

The Democrat-led House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, another group called 1st Amendment Praetorian, and their respective leaders to turn over documents and testify before the committee about their alleged role in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor joined Oath Keepers in U.S. Capitol riot, investigators say

An Orlando actor who played Judas in a U.S. tour of the Broadway mega-hit “Jesus Christ Superstar” was arrested Tuesday after federal prosecutors said a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, claimed the actor joined them in breaching the U.S. Capitol in January. James Beeks, 49, is accused of obstruction of Congress and entering a restricted building, according to a federal ...
ORLANDO, FL
Rolling Stone

Michael Jackson Impersonator Charged With Storming Capitol Alongside Oath Keepers

When a line of Oath Keepers stormed the Capitol in a “stack formation” on Jan. 6, a Broadway actor and Michael Jackson impersonator was among them, prosecutors alleged on Tuesday. James Delisco Beeks breached the Capitol building during the insurrection with members of the militia group, according to a statement of facts from the FBI. He then proceeded to the rotunda, where surveillance video captured him holding up his cell phone, apparently capturing the moment for posterity. The DOJ does not allege that Beeks traveled to D.C. with the Oath Keepers. Rather, they say he “joined with a group of Oath Keepers...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Vindy.com

Conspiracy trial delayed for attorney

YOUNGSTOWN — A trial that was scheduled to begin Dec. 6 in U.S. District Court here for Youngstown attorney Robert J. Rohrbaugh II and a co-defendant has been postponed to 9 a.m. April 4, with another pretrial hearing at 3 p.m. March 22. They face charges of conspiracy, aiding and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mycbs4.com

Florida man and Oath Keepers affiliate arrested Nov. 23rd

A Florida man, and affiliate of the Oath Keepers, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, for charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th. 49-year-old, James Beeks of Orlando, is currently in the traveling production "Jesus Christ Superstar". The warrant stated law enforcement saw Beeks perform twice in the show through their investigation.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Attorney for Proud Boys leader at 6 January Capitol riot says actions ‘not unlike what Kyle Rittenhouse did’

A defense attorney for a member of the Proud Boys has defended his client’s actions during 6 January riots at the US Capitol by comparing them to Kyle Rittenhouse’s decision to arm himself.A court motion – filed on the same day as Rittenhouse was acquitted – claims that Zachary Rehl travelled to Washington DC ahead of the Capitol riots to “defend vulnerable demonstrators against violent attacks from ANTIFA, not unlike what Kyle Rittenhouse did”.Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty of homicide charges on Friday after he fatally shot two men and injured another with an AR-15-style rifle on 25...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Guns#Aiding And Abetting#Mainl#Capitol
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Gaetz says he's talked to Trump about making him House speaker

Over the summer, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida unveiled a curious fundraising strategy. The Floridian told prospective donors in July to think of "how great it will feel when ... we make our next Speaker of the House Donald J. Trump." The appeal for a donation included a big...
U.S. POLITICS
