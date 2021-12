RICHMOND – Rushville’s wrestling team picked up another win on Wednesday with a 42-30 victory over the Richmond Red Devils. The win evens the Lions’ season record at 3-3. “I am very proud of our wrestlers tonight. Everyone who stepped out onto the mat showed progress in improving their wrestling skills,” Coach Tush said. “Tuff Tackett started us off well with a dominant match pinning Richmond’s McFarland. Tuff tried many different turns tonight, finally putting his opponents shoulders down in the second period.”

