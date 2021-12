Sunday night’s episode of Succession left viewers with an unsettling final sight: Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy face-down and motionless on a floatie in a pool. At first, it seems the tragic hero—who has spent the entire season losing battles left and right—has merely fallen asleep. But as the haunting score rises and the camera continues to linger on Kendall (first overhead, then under the water, gazing up at him), it becomes clear that what’s happening might not be so simple. The cliffhanger has since sparked a debate: Is Kendall Roy dead? Or is that just what show creator Jesse Armstrong wants us to think?

