ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gators hoops takes on Texas Southern after dropping first game of the year

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEMPj_0dFMAMef00

Florida basketball is looking to bounce back on Monday against Texas Southern after losing its first game of the season against Oklahoma last week.

Poor shooting, especially from beyond the arc, proved to be the Gators’ downfall against the Sooners, but a winless Tigers team should be the perfect recovery game for Florida. Texas Southern only has two players averaging double figures in points, and it recently lost to No. 12 Brigham Young, 81-64.

Florida is ranked No. 14 as of publishing time but should drop a few spots once the polls are updated for Week 5. Regardless, it’s hard to believe that a close loss to a major program is any indication of an upcoming loss to a struggling team.

Mike White‘s squad has been relentless against lesser teams. They opened the season with a 13-point win over Elon and followed up that performance nine days later with an 81-45 win over Milwaukee. The victory over Cal in Ft. Myers came by 20 points and they outscored Troy by nearly 40 points.

The Gators will take every game seriously, but a projected starting lineup featuring Brandon McKissic may show that they aren’t too worried about Monday’s matchup. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has been a key component of Florida’s success this year, and the team plays a whole lot better with him on the court (below). Allowing McKissic to up his numbers against a weak team might help restore confidence after the team’s first loss.

If Florida is going to return to the dominant form it displayed in November, the shots need to fall. The defense will keep the Gators in it long enough to find their groove on offense, but Oklahoma showed what happens if there’s no groove to be found.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. EST on Monday at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Taking the Temperature of Penn State Basketball after first four games

Penn State Basketball has gotten off to a bit of an inconsistent start to the Micah Shrewsberry era, in the first week of the 2021 college basketball season. On this day of Thanksgiving, we take the temperature of Penn State Basketball four games into the season … who is the perfectly brined turkey, who is the overcooked brussel sprouts, and who is requiring a stiff after meal drink!
miamihurricanes.com

Miami Drops First Game in Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell to the Washington State Cougars, 62-47, Thursday afternoon at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Senior Karla Erjavec led all Miami scorers with 11 points in the game. Four other Canes tallied seven-plus points – Mykea Gray (eight), Lola Pendande (eight), Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba (seven) and Kelsey Marshall (seven).
MIAMI, FL
KSNT News

Washburn Women drop first game of Thanksgiving Classic to Winona Warriors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the Thanksgiving Classic 45-56 to the Winona Warriors. Next up for the Washburn Women is a Saturday afternoon game against Rockhurst University at 3 p.m. Teams playing in the Thanksgiving Classic are: Washburn University Winona State Rockhurst University Northwest Missouri State
TOPEKA, KS
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators romp Billikens in first game of San Juan Shootout

Saint Louis won the jump ball to start Friday night’s game, but just eight seconds later, Florida set the tone as junior guard Nina Rickards blocked the Billikens’ first shot attempt of the game. The Gators (5-2) took a few minutes to get into Friday’s matchup offensively, but their stellar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
San Diego Union-Tribune

Toreros taking on South Alabama in hoops

Thursday: 10:30 a.m., Las Vegas Classic, Orleans Arena Audio: usdtoreros.com Records: Toreros 3-2; Jaguars 3-2 Series history: South Alabama leads 3-0 Line: Toreros by 3.5 Toreros update: As if wasting a 19-point lead, watching Cal State Fullerton take its first lead with 4.1 seconds to play, then losing to the Titans 57-55 at Jenny Craig Pavilion last Friday weren't frustrating enough, USD had to wait six days to play its next game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Memphis drops first game of the season in 78-59 loss to Iowa State

Penny Hardaway and the Tigers dropped their first game of the season by 19 points in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off against Iowa State on Friday. Hardaway's group played their worst game of the season, and they couldn't find any success offensively against a much improved Cyclones team.
Gatorsports.com

Rivalry Renewed: Gators fighting for seniors, bowl bid in first FSU game since 2019

When Florida interim coach Greg Knox first addressed the team this week, it wasn’t difficult to get the players’ attention. They all went home Sunday night and “cleared their heads” following Dan Mullen’s firing, Knox said. When they reported back to the football facilities Monday morning, his message to them was all about Florida State and Senior Day.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruin Hoops Wins in Texas

Bartlesville boys’ basketball got an impressive showing on Friday afternoon during the Bruins lone game in the Duncanville, Texas Hoopsfest. BHS topped Lake Highlands, Texas 73-66. The victory comes in the recruiting-event against a program with multiple college recruits. David Castillo led BHS with 28 points. He got his 28...
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas State football drops final game of season to Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 48-yard field goal attempt by Blake Grupe fell to the Allison Field turf in the final seconds Saturday, as the Arkansas State football team dropped a 24-22 contest to Texas State at Centennial Bank Stadium. Quarterback Layne Hatcher led A-State (2-10, 1-7 SBC) down the...
ARKANSAS STATE
AL.com

Alabama drops in basketball polls after first loss

Alabama fell from No. 10 to No. 16 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll after taking its first loss last week. In Monday’s coaches poll, Alabama dropped from No. 9 to No. 16. The Tide lost to Iona on Thanksgiving day before beating Drake and Miami to finish the...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#Gators#Sooners#Tigers
floridagators.com

Gators Vow to Take Defense on Road

NORMAN, Okla. — There's a popular cliche about defense. How it travels. There's a reason the saying is popular. "Because it's true," Florida assistant coach Al Pinkins said. If that's the case (and, yes, history suggests it is), the 14th-ranked Gators (6-0) should be ready for what awaits Wednesday night when they pay a visit to Oklahoma (6-1) and what figures to be a jacked-up Noble Center crowd. The game will mark UF's first true road date of the 2021-22 season, but also a matchup against a UF defense that ranks 11th nationally in efficiency against a Sooners offense that is deadly — 61.8 percent, second nationally, inside the 3-point line — when playing in the half court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Independent Florida Alligator

Sooners take down No. 14 Florida for Gators’ first loss

Florida guard Tyree Appleby brought the ball up the floor with 32 seconds remaining, Florida trailing by five points. The senior targeted forward Colin Castleton down low, but instead he committed the Gators’ 16th and final turnover of the night. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill iced the game with two final free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

No.1 Duke drops first game of year, 71-66 to Ohio State on the road

Duke has won a lot of different ways in their first seven games this season, with three different players (Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels, and Wendell Moore) leading the team in scoring. Against Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night it was the defense that lead the way for most of the game, as the offense went dry in the second half.
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

Burning River Buckets drop first game of ABA season

After they won their first three games in their inaugural season, the 17th-ranked Burning River Buckets dropped their first game of the season to the 24th-ranked Ohio Bruins, 110-92, on Nov. 28. The Buckets are 3-1 while the Bruins moved to 5-1. North grad Dylan Contendo led the Buckets with...
AKRON, OH
CBS Sports

Duke vs. Ohio State score, takeaways: Buckeyes upset No. 1 Blue Devils in first game after taking top spot

Duke's stay at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 may not last longer than one week after the Blue Devils suffered a 71-66 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday night the day after rising to the top of the rankings. Ohio State star forward E.J. Liddell hit a contested jumper with 15 seconds remaining to put the Buckeyes ahead 69-66, and Duke freshman phenom Paolo Banchero missed a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy