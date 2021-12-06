ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Accuses U.S. of 'Grandstanding' With Expected Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...

albuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes Baltic lawmakers' Taiwan visit

Beijing [China], November 29 (ANI): Issuing a warning to the countries to exercise caution in their statements and actions, China on Monday opposed any formal contacts between Taiwan and countries which maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing. "China is strongly opposed to any official and political contacts between Taipei and countries...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Japanese Government will press ahead with relocation of US airbase in Okinawa

Tokyo [Japan], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government will not change its plans to relocate the United States Marine Corps Air Station Futenma (MCAS Futenma) in Okinawa, as the current location poses a threat to the base, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. MCAS Futenma is considered the...
POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
froggyweb.com

China denounces U.S. ‘arm-twisting’ in Honduras election

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of “arm-twisting” after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has warned Central...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Not Panicking Over China's Newfound Military Might

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - Top U.S. defense officials admit recent Chinese military advancements, including the test of a hypersonic weapon system, are reason to worry, only the secretary of defense says if Beijing was hoping to intimidate or scare the U.S., that is not happening. "America isn't a country that...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Shore News Network

China threatens countermeasures if U.S. boycotts Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. politicians should stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to avoid hurting bilateral ties and China will take “countermeasures” if necessary, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday. The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that U.S. government officials will not attend...
SPORTS
sanantoniopost.com

Beijing using forced deportation to extradite Taiwan nationals: Rights group

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): Beijing has been pressuring foreign governments to extradite Taiwan nationals to China as part of an effort to undermine the self-ruled island, according to a human rights group. Safeguard Defenders, China-focused human rights group's said that the pressure has increased since Tsai Ing-wen was elected...
POLITICS
