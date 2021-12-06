China Accuses U.S. of 'Grandstanding' With Expected Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
"If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...www.newsweek.com
"If the U.S. side is bent on going its own way, China will take firm countermeasures," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0