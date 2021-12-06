ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel confirms Charlie Cox to continue to play Daredevil

By Chloe Melas, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Charlie Cox is here to stay. The actor has been confirmed to reprise his role as Daredevil in the Marvel cinematic universe. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said in...

www.albanyherald.com

Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Out of the Loop” At Marvel Studios

It seems there are things that even Doctor Stephen Strange doesn’t know. His next movie is THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing most major cinema sites when tickets were dropped this week. But in a new interview, Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed how...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Star Winston Duke Reportedly Cast as the New Black Panther

The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman has left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as the old saying goes, the show must go on and Marvel Studios is determined to pay tribute to the late actor in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, a project he was set to headline prior to the pandemic and his tragic passing. There have been plenty of rumors circulating all over the web that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce us to the next Wakandan Avenger but as it stands, nothing has been officially announced yet.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
TV & VIDEOS
geekositymag.com

Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Could Debut In Disney Plus’ Hawkeye

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil could debut in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil. On September 15, 2019, I leaked that Feige wouldn’t recast Daredevil. That scoop is now official. In that same report, I said...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Is Daredevil in the MCU? Charlie Cox’s return is sooner than you think

Charlie Cox is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Daredevil actor’s return has been a long-standing rumor among Marvel fans and Hollywood insiders, but may have finally been confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige said that should Matt Murdock ever appear...
MOVIES
Collider

Destin Daniel Cretton Returning to Write and Direct ‘Shang-Chi 2’

It has been announced that a multi-year deal has been inked between Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective for an MCU series on Disney+. The announcement of this deal included confirmation by Disney that Cretton will be returning to write and direct the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES

