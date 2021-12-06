ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Six of 11 wave elections in the U.S. House took place during a president’s first midterm election

By Joel Williams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago

The term wave election is frequently used to describe an election cycle in which one party makes significant electoral gains. With the 2022 Congressional elections approaching, the question of what qualifies as a wave election is once again gaining significance.

In a 2018 study, we examined the results of the 50 election cycles that occurred between 1918 and 2016—spanning from President Woodrow Wilson’s (D) second midterm in 1918 to Donald Trump’s (R) first presidential election in 2016. We defined wave elections as the 20 percent of elections in that period resulting in the greatest seat swings against the president’s party.

According to this definition, a U.S. House election cycle qualifies as a wave election if the president’s party loses at least 48 seats.

Between 1918 and 2016, 11 wave elections took place in the U.S. House. Six of these waves occurred during a president’s first midterm election. These six occurred under four Democratic presidents (Obama, Clinton, Johnson, and Truman) and two Republican presidents (Harding and Hoover). The president’s party lost an average of 58 seats in the U.S. House during these six elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC5UB_0dFMA7V100

As of Dec. 2, 2021, Democrats held 221 seats in the U.S. House. A wave election would result in them controlling no more than 173 seats in the chamber. Since the House grew to 435 seats in 1913, Democrats have held fewer than 173 seats twice: 131 during the 67th Congress (1921-1923) and 164 during the 71st Congress (1929-1931).

The 2018 U.S. House elections were the most recent first midterm election under President Donald Trump (R). Democrats won a majority in the chamber by gaining a net of 40 seats. The 2018 midterm election fell eight seats short of qualifying as a wave election.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Biden ties Clinton in second-most Article III judicial confirmations through Dec. 1 of a president’s first year since 1981

President Joe Biden (D) has appointed and the Senate has confirmed 28 Article III federal judges through Dec. 1 of his first year in office. Since 1901, Biden has made the third-most Article III appointments of any president by this time in office, tied with President Bill Clinton (D). President John F. Kennedy (D) had appointed the most with 56.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forbes

So Far, Biden Leads All Presidents In Market Performance

So far, Joe Biden leads all U.S. Presidents in stock-market performance. We’re in the early days, of course; Biden hasn’t served a full year yet. And the market slide on November 26, if sustained, could change the numbers rapidly. But through November 26, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has advanced 20.74% under Biden (including dividends). Annualize that and you get a 24.84% rate of return.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Donald Trump
Ballotpedia News

A sneak peek at 2022 local elections

Welcome to the Wednesday, December 8, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The Department of Justice sues Texas over its congressional, state legislative maps. Biden’s Article III judicial nominations. Looking ahead to 2022 local elections. Last week, we looked at 2022 statewide filing deadlines,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Democrats#Democratic#Republican#The U S House#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fresnoalliance.com

Midterm Election Outlook

The 2022 election cycle is already upon us. Midterm election cycles typically are defined by the national frame, and the party of the incumbent President rarely fares well. In the current environment, two factors loom large to deter the hopes of progressives/Democrats in this cycle. First is what E Street...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

If GOP wins in 2022, they must investigate Biden family corruption

As Republicans and Democrats are examining the results of the November elections, including Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s convincing victory in Virginia, it is clear that campaigning on issues close to the heart of the American people will bring real political results in 2022 and 2024. However, the Republicans should not ignore the matters of integrity and government transparency and questions about corruption at the highest levels of U.S. politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

Democrats raised 78 percent more than Republicans in seven flipped Virginia House seats

Elections for all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates took place on November 2, 2021. Democrats lost their majority in the chamber. Republicans regained their majority, winning 52 seats to Democrats’ 48 seats. Seven seats changed party hands as a result of the elections this year. In those seats, Democrats raised $12.3 million and Republicans raised $5.4 million between Jan. 1, 2020, and Nov. 25, 2021.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

464
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy