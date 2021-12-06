ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 gets new suits from No Way Home

By Samuel Tolbert
Android Central
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a PS5-exclusive remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man. Insomniac Games is adding two new suits based on suits featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The update is...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man's Multiversal Villains Return on New No Way Home Poster

Villainous visitors from other universes return on the newest poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to magically make everyone forget his secret — everyone except Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the botched spell unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse and sinister supervillains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of their home worlds, these ghosts of Spider-Man franchises past are a danger to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's new teaser reveals more of the movie's plot

Spider-Man: No Way Home minor spoilers follow. The newest sneak peek at Spider-Man: No Way Home offers more information about Marvel's Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange 2 might be where the Multiverse explodes, but No Way Home's latest teaser delves into exactly how important these alternate earths will be to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man No Way Home TV Spot Reveals Doc Ock Knows Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a new TV spot out, which provides yet another piece of the mysterious multiverse puzzle this film is putting together. Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is making his return in No Way Home – one of several villains from previous Spider-Man movies making a comeback. Well, previous TV spots for Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that Molina's Doc Ock knows a Spider-Man, but it definitely isn't Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Now this latest TV spot for No Way Home reveals that Doc Ock indeed expected to see Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker under the mask!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Insomniac Games#Remaster#Marvel
Game Informer Online

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in just a few weeks, Sony producer Amy Pascal has revealed that we’ll be seeing more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Pascal said No Way Home is not the last Spider-Man movie Sony Pictures Entertainment is making with Marvel Studios in a new interview with Fandango. She also revealed that Holland’s next movie will be the first in a new trilogy.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Promo Spot for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Changes a Line of Dialogue From Doctor Strange

Another promo spot for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and we’re going to see a lot more of them as we get closer to the release of the film. The spot offers a few bits of new footage, and it also changes a key line of dialogue from Doctor Strange. There’s a quote from the other trailers that has been changed for this one, and I thought that was interesting.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
IGN

Cyber Monday PS5 Deal: Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $39

Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition was one of the original PS5 launch titles and retailed for $69.99. This game dropped in price to as low as $49.99 a few times his year, but this is the first time that you can pick it up for only $39, or 44% off. It's currently available at Walmart and only at Walmart, but it won't be available for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': New Footage Gives Closer Look at Willem Dafoe's New Green Goblin Suit

In a special panel for CCXP, a new look at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin was revealed. Before the panel, Tom Holland introduced Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx with some footage from the film, including a new shot of Dafoe without his Goblin mask on throwing a “pumpkin bomb” at Holland’s Spider-Man. Later in the panel, Dafoe teased his new costume, saying Norman and the Goblin “have a few more tricks up their sleeves.”
MOVIES
videogameschronicle.com

Insomniac defends making its Spider-Man No Way Home DLC suits PS5-only

Spider-Man Remastered will be getting two new DLC suits on Friday, and developer Insomniac Games has been explaining to PS4 owners why the original version of the game won’t be getting them. The two suits are being released to promote the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which arrives in...
VIDEO GAMES
comicmix.com

Marvel Shares Andy Park’s How-To-Draw Shang-Chi video

To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, now available on all major digital platforms, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, check out Marvel’s Director of Visual Development Andy Park’s How-To-Draw Shang-Chi video, as well his concept art for Shang-Chi, and Morris concept art from artist John Staub.
COMICS
hotnewhiphop.com

The 1st Trailer For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)" Is Here

Sony Pictures announced on Saturday night that Miles Morales will be getting two more films in the coming years as they revealed the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One). The film is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The new trailer...
MOVIES
techraptor.net

Insomniac Explains Spider-Man PS5 Exclusive Suits

Insomniac has defended its decision to make two new Marvel's Spider-Man DLC suits exclusive to PS5. The suits, which are inspired by the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, are due to arrive as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition collection later this month. Why are these...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy