SZA's "I Hate U" Tops Apple Music & Spotify Daily Charts

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in August, SZA tweeted a link to a three-pack of SoundCloud singles and said she was just "dumping random thoughts." "Joni," "I Hate You" and "Nightbird" were posted to a random SoundCloud account, and after a four-year wait since 2017's Ctrl, fans swarmed to hear new music from the TDE...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

