SZA's "I Hate U" Tops Apple Music & Spotify Daily Charts

It’s another good day. SZA released a new single, “I Hate U” — properly, on all streaming services, after previously uploading the song to SoundCloud anonymously in August. “This started as an experiment on SoundCloud but y’all asked for it on streaming…here it go 🥺,” she tweeted. It’s a groovy breakup song, anchored by SZA’s lyrical directness. “Shitty of you to make me feel just like this,” she sings. “What I would do to make you feel just like this?” The song is one of three that SZA released on SoundCloud, along with “Joni” and “Nightbird,” which have yet to see official releases. “I Hate U,” in fact, is her first single in nearly a year, since she dropped “Good Days” on Christmas Day 2020. Between the songs, SZA was featured on a number of artists’ hits, including Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and a remix of Kali Uchis’s “Fue Major,” in addition to contributing to the Space Jam: A New Legacy and Dear Evan Hansen soundtracks. But as for what we all really want, the follow-up to SZA’s 2017 debut album, Ctrl? No news on that front — but maybe don’t hate her for that.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO