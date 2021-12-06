ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WBFO The Bridge: New AAA Music Service

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 6 days ago

Buffalo Toronto Public Media has launched a new music service, WBFO The Bridge, with a Triple-A (Adult Album Alternative) format. The service is available on WBFO 88.7 HD2 and streaming through the WBFO The Bridge app, at wbfo.org/TheBridge, and also via smart speakers, and TuneIn. “We have great radio...

www.wbfo.org

hiphop-n-more.com

New Music: Kevin Gates – ‘Move’

Kevin Gates put out Only The Generals, Pt. II in February of this year and since then, he’s stayed active by dropping loosies here and there. Right now, he’s working on his next studio album Khaza, which is expected at some point in 2022. Following ‘Dear God‘ in October, today...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Club 93.7

December 2021 New Music Releases

The year 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride, with many peaks and valleys that have impacted the rap community in a number of ways. But as things come to a close, the month of December will bring some new and highly anticipated albums to hopefully cap off the last 12 months on a good note musically. While November offered a solo effort from Memphis' own Key Glock, a 1980s-inspired fusion of funk and rap by way of Silk Sonic—Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—and Snoop Dogg's star-studded LP, plus many more, December has some beloved artists' albums to look forward to.
MUSIC
metalinjection

TESTAMENT Is Working On New Music

Testament is working on the follow-up to their 2020 album Titans Of Creation, according to vocalist Chuck Billy. In an interview with La Mesa Del Metal. Billy said the band is "maybe working on some new music" and "might as well start writing another record." Billy elaborated, saying Testament has some time on their hands and hopes to use it to its fullest potential.
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Brent Faiyaz – Mercedes

A talented singer by the name of Reggie Becton once asked, “What’s love if it ain’t toxic?” When discussing the work of Future, Bryson Tiller and a few others, this line often comes to mind. However, one singer in particular tops them all this evening in the melodic toxicity sector and his name is Brent Faiyaz.
MUSIC
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
defpen

New Music: BLXST – About You

The world may still may be fixated on BLXST’s timeless breakout project, No Love Lost, but he’s been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, he was selected to be a part of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, earned nominations at the Soul Train Music Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards and toured the continent. Not to mention, he appeared on the Grammy-nominated album, King’s Disease 2. With the new year on the way, the California native is gearing up to take over yet again.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A major new museum for electronic music

The Museum of Modern Electronic Music (Momem) will open in Frankfurt on April 6. It’s likely to be more DJ tributes and club culture than Boulez Répons, but we thought you’d like to know.
MUSEUMS
rockeramagazine.com

MOKERY Unveiled New Music Video

French Alternative/Hardcore Rock newcomers MOKERY unveiled new single + official music video "a Toxic Pill". A couple of weeks after unveilling the first chapter of their story with the single "Once Upon A Time" (feat. Elio Sxone from TARLD - The Amsterdam Red-Light District), French alternative/hardcore-rock newcomers MOKERY just unveiled a brand new single / official music video called "a Toxic Pill" and available right now on YouTube.
MUSIC
Inside Indiana Business

New Music Festival Planned for Indy

Garfield Park in Indianapolis will play host to a new, two-day music festival produced by Ohio-based Elevation Group. WonderRoad, which will take place in June, will be headlined by rock bands Vampire Weekend and Lord Huron. The event is being presented in partnership with Indianapolis-based concert promoter MOKB Presents. Three...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alexa
Beck
CBS Baltimore

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs, and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday. White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22. White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.
BALTIMORE, MD
Essence

New Music This Week: Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, Leon Bridges And More

This Week's New Releases Include The Posthumous Juice WRLD Album, A New Song From Atlanta Duo EARTHGANG, And Collaborative Project From Big Boi & Sleepy Brown. As Christmas and the New Year steadily approach, some of the industry’s top acts have been dropping new music just in time for the holidays.
MUSIC
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: The new Christmas music canon

It’s about time we get some new holiday song standards. What was the last big Christmas song? Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree? That was 2013!. Since then, there have been a lot of pretty solid holiday-themed tunes that could break up the monotony of “All I Want for Christmas is You” and the 10,000th cover of “Last Christmas”
MUSIC
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

As we start the last month of the year, let’s look at some bridge books that were published in 2021. What is the quickest way to improve your bridge? Count everything on each deal. Yes, easier said than done, but a good place to learn the tricks of the trade is “Counting at Bridge” by Dianne Aves (Master Point Press). […]
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

From the Crates: Remembering the Agora Ballroom

I recently had some dental work done, and the young dentist was the same age as my son, attended the same schools as my son, from elementary through high school.  He even knew my former dentist in Sandy Springs. The office/reception area was very nice. The lovely, masked assistant led me to a cool hip […] The post From the Crates: Remembering the Agora Ballroom appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

