ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Christmas in Clanton

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members enjoyed the Clanton Christmas parade...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sues January 6 committee

Washington — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the members of the House January 6 Committee. The lawsuit filed Wednesday asks a federal court in Washington, D.C. to nullify subpoenas issued by the committee for Meadows' testimony and his phone records, which are held by Verizon. Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, is arguing that the demand for his cooperation with Congress is "overly broad and unduly burdensome."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Society
Clanton, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tree#Advertiser#Joyanna

Comments / 0

Community Policy