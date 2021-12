Marin’s COVID-19 cases have surged in the last two weeks, but the increase can’t be blamed on the new omicron variant. “The delta variant is our dominant variant and it continues to be,” Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “That is an important reality for us with all of the attention being paid to omicron. The surge we’re seeing in cases now is in fact being driven by the delta variant.”

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO