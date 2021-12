This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The U.S. Securities regulator has reportedly opened an investigation into Tesla Inc. (TSLA) over a defective solar panel case, according to Reuters. A whistleblower had filed a case in 2019 stating that the company failed to inform its shareholders and the public about possible fire risks due to defects in the solar panel system.Following the news, shares fell as low as 6.3% before closing the day almost flat at $1,009.01 on December 6.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO