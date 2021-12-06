Marcus Freeman discusses Kelly's job offer and a crazy past week

Before he is officially introduced as Notre Dame’s new head football coach Monday afternoon Marcus Freeman had some business to take care of. One of the first things on his plate for the day was an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. We’ll post a link to the full interview when one becomes available.

During the appearance Freeman discussed the crazy week it has been and gave some details about being offered a job by Brian Kelly to follow him to LSU, how the head coaching offer from Jack Swarbrick came to be, and if Notre Dame will have LSU soon on a future schedule.

Take a look at a little of what Freeman had to say below:

On job offer from Kelly to join LSU staff:

When asked about if Brian Kelly offered him a job on the LSU staff Freeman stated he did and was interested because he had to make sure he retained a job through the whirlwind of events. He told Kelly he would check with his wife in order to buy himself some time in the process.

On timing of becoming Notre Dame candidate

Freeman couldn’t remember which day it was after the crazy week he just went through but said last Tuesday or Wednesday he simply could no longer sit around so got in the car to drive to recruit a player from Michigan. While en-route to that recruiting visit athletic director Jack Swarbrick gave him the call that he wanted to talk about the head coaching position and Freeman turned around in the middle of the highway and came back to South Bend.

Last communication with Kelly:

When asked about when he last heard from Brian Kelly, Freeman stated that he last talked to him a week ago Monday (November 29) and last heard from him via a text message congratulating him on getting the Notre Dame head coaching job on Friday. Based off how Freeman said it’s been a week since they spoke on the phone, it seems like Kelly didn’t push too hard to get him to LSU.

On championship Saturday:

Freeman was busy adjusting to his new life as Notre Dame’s head football coach on Saturday but caught the end of the Baylor-Oklahoma State game and was excited that one of the necessary pins fell for Notre Dame’s playoff hopes. He did say that even if it benefited the Irish he simply could not root against Cincinnati because of the relationships he has with so many of the players and staff of his former team.

Biggest challenge at Notre Dame:

When Patrick brought up Brian Kelly being transparent about difficulties in recruiting at Notre Dame, Freeman shared what he feels the hardest part is. He says that getting recruits to understand what makes Notre Dame special isn’t the easiest of tasks but that the football program offers a chance to compete for national championships but also sets up student-athletes better for their post-football careers than any other elite program.

Move offices yet?

Freeman is yet to move into Brian Kelly’s old office reserved for the head football coach but says it’s a matter of time. He and Patrick joked about what some of the decorations in his new office may include.

On his college choice of Ohio State

Freeman was asked about how he wound up at Ohio State as a player and mentioned that he grew up a Buckeyes fan and always knew in his heart that was where he wanted to go. He did really like Tyrone Willingham as Notre Dame’s head coach at the time though and told athletic director Jack Swarbrick upon taking the Notre Dame job that “I’m not going to make the same mistake twice!”

Notre Dame vs. LSU coming soon?

Will Notre Dame soon be adding LSU to the football schedule?

“Hahahaha…I’ll leave that one up to Jack (Swarbrick)!” Freeman stated.