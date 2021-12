With finals week quickly approaching and the semester coming to an end, it is important to develop a schedule that best suits your needs during this busy time. The upcoming weeks are a stressful and demanding period for all students, so always remember that your mental and physical health come first above all else. Creating a balanced schedule can help lessen the stress you may face and allow you to have a healthier and happier end to your fall semester.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO