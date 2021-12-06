ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing the 9to5Mac Merch Store: shirts, sweatshirts, polishing cloths, and stickers now available

By Parker Ortolani
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xINs_0dFM97Ul00

Yes, you read that correctly. We’ve finally done it. 9to5Mac merch is here, just in time for the holidays. We’ve carefully curated a collection of items that will be available exclusively on Cotton Bureau starting today. These products will make wonderful gifts for the Apple fan in your life, and there’s no harm in also treating yourself. By buying 9to5Mac merch, you’re supporting the great work our team does every day.

9to5Mac was born in 2007, and ever since, we’ve been building a community of engaged readers and listeners who share our same fascination with Apple. We wanted to make something great for our audience, something that you’ll love that also spreads the word about the things we do every single day.

Apparel

We’ve created nine apparel designs for you to choose from, ranging from a simple 9to5Mac clock logo to art inspired by the iPhone’s notch. We’ve also made a polishing cloth, which we’ll dive into more detail about later. And if you just want a sticker to slap on your MacBook, we’ve got those, too.

Apparel from 9to5Mac on Cotton Bureau starts at just $31, and prices go up depending on the type of clothing you choose. There are standard T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, tank tops, kids’ apparel, and more. We’ve also selected fun colors for some of these designs that we think make them really pop. For example, you can get the Happy Hour apparel in Apple Podcast purple or the smartphone apparel in Phone icon green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrSAj_0dFM97Ul00

Polishing cloth & stickers

We were inspired to make a polishing cloth after the insanity that ensued following the introduction of Apple’s cloth. There are so many fans out there who are unable to get their hands on one of Apple’s high-quality, soft, nonabrasive cloths. So we wanted to make a 9to5Mac cloth as an alternative. The 9to5Mac cloth is made out of 100% high-density microfiber, is nearly the same size as Apple’s, and is compatible with even more products. We’ve put together a detailed comparison for you below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAK9h_0dFM97Ul00

The bright blue 9to5Mac cloth is available in limited quantities, so get one while you still can. They’re priced at an incredibly affordable $5. If you’re a sticker person, we’ve also got a great high-quality word mark one for you that’s priced at $4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEyJs_0dFM97Ul00

All of our new products are available to purchase starting today on Cotton Bureau. We hope that you enjoy them. Make sure to share photos of yourself with your 9to5Mac merch on social media with the hashtag #9to5MacMerch. We’d love to see you rocking it.

Header image background credit: Michael Steeber

