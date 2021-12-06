ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

North Athens home raked with gunfire, but 4 inside the house escape harm

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fmd5_0dFM8tIp00

Four people in a home in north Athens escaped harm Friday during a reported gunfight between the residents and unknown assailants.

Numerous people called 911 when the gunfire erupted about 1:45 a.m. at the house on Laurel Drive in a neighborhood off Whitehead Road, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

Several officers had gathered at the YMCA on Hawthorne Avenue about that time when they heard the gunfire and went to investigate, police said.

As the 911 calls poured in, witnesses told police they saw several men run from the location and get into a vehicle.

Read More: Police seek suspect in burglaries at north Athens auto repair shop, liquor store

Also: Man gets 5 years in prison for role in Athens shooting targeting estranged wife's boyfriend

When police knocked on the door of the targeted home, a 36-year-old resident told police he was not injured and that he was the only person inside the house, according to the report.

However, when police gained permission to do a welfare check, they found three other men hiding in the house — one in a bedroom, another in the shower of a bathroom and a third in another bedroom closet.

The three hiding in the house were all teens ages 18 and 19, and they told police they were playing a basketball video game when the gunfire erupted.

The teens reported they did not return fire, but police found bullet casings in an area outside the house that indicated someone at the house did fire a weapon.

Police reported finding multiple bullet holes in the house and officers were able to retrieve 17 bullet casings in a nearby wooded area.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Monday that police have not determined a motive for the attack or if the shooting is gang-related.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: North Athens home raked with gunfire, but 4 inside the house escape harm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sues January 6 committee

Washington — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the members of the House January 6 Committee. The lawsuit filed Wednesday asks a federal court in Washington, D.C. to nullify subpoenas issued by the committee for Meadows' testimony and his phone records, which are held by Verizon. Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, is arguing that the demand for his cooperation with Congress is "overly broad and unduly burdensome."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Athens, GA
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Prison#Basketball
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

543
Followers
115
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy