Convincing a customer to purchase a product online isn't quite as simple as just directing them to your product page and hoping to make a sale. Instead, it's essential to consider the customer journey and create a sales funnel for your e-commerce store that is designed to guide them along that journey toward a purchase. In this article, we'll take a look at what a sales funnel is as well as the steps that you can take to build your own sales funnel from the ground up.

2021-10-21