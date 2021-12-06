Mamou Police investigating shooting; No injuries reported
MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou Police are questioning a person of interest in a shooting that happened Monday morning. No injuries have been reported.
Police Chief Brent Zachary said a car was shot at, but no one was hit.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0