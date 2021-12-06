ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou Police investigating shooting; No injuries reported

By Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) — Mamou Police are questioning a person of interest in a shooting that happened Monday morning. No injuries have been reported.

Police Chief Brent Zachary said a car was shot at, but no one was hit.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

