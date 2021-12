Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this piece we’ve got an answer to that — and we’re also set to prepare you for one of the biggest episodes yet. We know that the series has been off the air for a few weeks now, but here is where we come bearing the good news: The drama is back on the air in a matter of hours! There are two episodes coming before the show goes on hiatus again and in that time, there’s a lot that we stand to learn … and it starts with finding out the whereabouts of Travis.

