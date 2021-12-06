Here’s What to Expect from the 2023 BMW i7

BMW, unwilling to let Mercedes dominate the luxury electric sedan segment with its EQS, has been cooking up its own spectacular EV called the i7. We first saw spy shots of the car in July last year, and since then, the prototype vehicles being used for testing have shed no camouflage. Thanks to those who can see past the squiggly white lines on the black wrap and have the skills to render the underlying vehicle with relative accuracy, we have a rough idea of what the production car will look like, complete with its gargantuan kidney grilles. Fortunately, fans of BMW's new design language will get to see the controversial styling before too long, as the automaker has just wrapped up winter testing.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO