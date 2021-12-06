ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Here’s What to Expect from the 2023 BMW i7

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW shows the upcoming battery-electric i7 sedan testing in Sweden, ahead of the model's full reveal early next year. The BMW i7 will borrow the drivetrain of the iX sport utility, and is expected to be offered in three trim levels, with a maximum range of over 330 miles....

www.autoweek.com

topgear.com

Look! It’s the BMW i7 electric luxury saloon

Camouflage be damned: this is our first official look at the new BMW i7, an electric luxury saloon that’s set to arrive some time in 2022. BMW claims that the i7 will be the first of its kind, conveniently forgetting that we’ve already had a go in the Mercedes EQS. But no matter. It’ll be billed as the electric version of the next-generation 7 Series, using the same CLAR platform found in the i4 saloon and iX SUV.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 BMW i7

BMW is preparing to launch an all-electric flagship luxury sedan called the i7 that will compete against archrival Mercedes-Benz's EQS when it's unveiled in 2022. Although no details have yet been released, the i7 will undoubtedly offer at least two electric motors and a battery pack large enough to compete with the EQS and other high-end electric sedans, such as the Tesla Model S and the Lucid Air. We expect more sedate styling than the recently debuted XM SUV concept, but based on spy photos, we can see a few design elements that should make the 2023 BMW i7 a handsome entrant into the EV market.
CARS
Jalopnik

The i7 Is BMW's Answer To The Mercedes EQS

There is a whole economy of photographers who take “spy shots” of preproduction cars and then sell those shots to publications, including, in the past, rags like Jalopnik, but, increasingly, manufacturers are opting to cut out the middle man and release their own pictures. Cue the BMW and the i7.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW i7 Electric Sedan Teased During Winter Test In Sweden

BMW must've missed the world premiere of the Mercedes EQS because it claims the i7 will be the "world's first purely electrically powered luxury sedan." Anyway, these excellent images were shot in Arjeplog, Sweden where the BMW Group has a winter test center. It's currently being used to put the finishing touches on the drive and suspension systems of the first electric 7 Series.
CARS
wardsauto.com

BMW i7 Confirmed for 2022 Launch

BMW confirms plans for a new electric-powered i7 model based on the upcoming seventh-generation 7-Series. The upmarket sedan, shown undergoing cold-weather testing in prototype form in photographs issued by the German automaker (below), is planned to go on sale in North America by the end of 2022 as a zero-emission competitor to Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 BMW i7 Teased, Dubbed The World’s First All-Electric Luxury Sedan

BMW published a set of official pictures showing camouflaged prototypes of the upcoming all-electric i7 during winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden. The Munich-based automaker suggests that the i7 will be “the world’s first all-electric luxury sedan”, which sounds like a quite bold claim. The biggest competitor of the upcoming BMW...
CARS
Gear Patrol

The Best Value in New Sport Sedans Isn't from a Brand You'd Expect

We're big fans of the new Hyundai Elantra, which came out last year and took home the North American Car of the Year award soon thereafter. For 2022, Hyundai isn't slacking off; they're giving us an excellent high-performance N version. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine packs 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque; it has a limited-slip differential; it can even be ordered with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Think of it as the Veloster N, but less weird-looking.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Teases New Electric i7 Testing On Ice

BMW, unwilling to let Mercedes dominate the luxury electric sedan segment with its EQS, has been cooking up its own spectacular EV called the i7. We first saw spy shots of the car in July last year, and since then, the prototype vehicles being used for testing have shed no camouflage. Thanks to those who can see past the squiggly white lines on the black wrap and have the skills to render the underlying vehicle with relative accuracy, we have a rough idea of what the production car will look like, complete with its gargantuan kidney grilles. Fortunately, fans of BMW's new design language will get to see the controversial styling before too long, as the automaker has just wrapped up winter testing.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW reveals their own “spy photos” of the i7 electric limousine

One of the most important BMW cars to launch in 2022 is the next generation 7 Series. Not only the new 7 Series limousine has been redesigned from ground up, but it also features the first all-electric 7 Series. The BMW i7 is featured in an official spy photoshoot at the BMW Group winter test center in Arjeplog, Sweden.
CARS
Autoblog

BMW 7 Series EV officially named i7, appears in camouflaged photos

BMW is in the final stages of developing the next addition to its growing range of electric cars with a 7 Series companion. Called i7, the luxurious sedan will be positioned at the top of the Munich-based firm's i sub-brand in terms of technology, comfort, and pricing when it lands in showrooms.
CARS
BMW BLOG

What’s the Best BMW Convertible of All Time?

BMW actually has a decent stable of convertibles at the moment. There’s the 4 Series Convertible, 8 Series Convertible, M4 Convertible, and the BMW Z4 Roadster. Not too shabby of a lineup, if I’m being honest. Which made me realize that BMW has always had great convertibles, dating all the way back to the 1930s, even if they were simple cars like drop-top versions of the 3 Series. So let’s take a look at some of BMW’s best convertibles of all time. Being that there are zillions of them throughout the brand’s history, let’s only take a look at a few of the best.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW X5 Gets Stretched Out For Chinese Market

The boom of the Chinese automotive market has brought in some interesting changes and adjustments for the world's automakers. Perhaps one of the most visible is the long-wheelbase model typically reserved for that country. From compacts to crossovers, a lot of platforms out there get modified to add a few inches between the wheels.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's Your First Look At The New Entry-Level Mercedes

A few days ago, Mercedes-AMG confirmed to CarBuzz that the AMG A35 will be discontinued in the US for the 2022 model year, so you may want to snap up AMG's most affordable sedan while you still can. For now, though, the regular non-AMG Mercedes A-Class Sedan is safe from the chopping block - at least for the 2022 model year. Now, our spies have caught the facelifted 2023 model undergoing winter testing.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M Boss Says More Illuminated Grilles Are Coming

The BMW Concept XM will enter production, and that version will be pretty darned close to the concept. Based on the number of negative comments we received about styling in our Concept XM debut article, there are a few people not enthused about BMW's design direction. Here's hoping it's an acquired taste, because more of the same is on-deck for future models.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

BMW i7 Confirmed as an Electric 7-Series, Shown Testing in Snow

The i7 is seen undergoing testing in Arjeplog, Sweden, close to the Arctic Circle. The i7 will be unveiled next year, and will be sold alongside gas-powered versions of the next 7 Series. Last year, BMW announced that the next generation of its flagship sedan, the 7-series, would be available...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam's Stylish Electric SUVs Ready For The World

Back in 2018, VinFast, Vietnam's only carmaker, revealed a combustion-powered luxury sedan based on the BMW 5 Series and an SUV based on the BMW X5. While these models were only sold in Vietnam, VinFast's latest electric models are coming to America as the company makes strides to become a global brand. At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast unveiled the VF e35 and the VF e36, two stylish electric SUVs that will be sold under the firm's new global EV sub-brand. They look great, and there's a good reason for that - they were styled by Italy's Pininfarina.
CARS
MotorAuthority

BMW i3 set to be reborn as electric 3-Series

The BMW i3 electric hatch is on its way out (it's already been dropped in the U.S.), but its nameplate will live on by being utilized by an electric version of the 3-Series. Prototypes for the electric 3-Series have been spotted for over a year and now the car has been revealed as an i3 via the website of China's intellectual property office (via Motor1). An official reveal should take place early next year.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes E-Class Will Be Very Different

Even though the Mercedes E-Class was given a facelift for the 2021 model year, work has already begun on a brand new model that will compete with the next-generation BMW 5 Series. Back in June, we caught Mercedes testing the all-new E-Class disguised as the pre-facelift model, and now Autocar has learned new details about the redesigned luxury sedan.
CARS

