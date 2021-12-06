ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jesse Bethel High girls basketball team loses to Alameda

By Vallejo Times-Herald
Vallejo Times-Herald
 6 days ago

The Bethel High girls basketball team fell to Alameda 49-32...

www.timesheraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Basketball#Bethel High#Nonleague#Northgate Of Walnut Creek
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy