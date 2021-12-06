Will Pistons starting lineup change vs. Thunder? Odds and best bets

What does a team do after losing by 73 points? We’re about to find out as the Oklahoma City Thunder are suiting up for the first time since their historic 152-79 defeat courtesy of the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder have had three days off since the loss to reflect on all that happened. It was either good to get away for a few days or it was awful to not be able to get right back up and play again to get even further away from the humiliation. Still, if you are trying to conjure up a team to face after such an epic loss, it’d be a team like the Detroit Pistons. A fellow on the bottom-rung of the NBA latter who are on an eight-game losing streak. And while first reports indicated that star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be out in concussion protocol, he’s been cleared and will suit up. The Pistons, meanwhile, will be without Hamidou Diallo and Cory Joseph.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO