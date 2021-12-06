BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman: Leftover Songs From Self-Titled LP May Surface On ‘Really Crazy’ New EP

Legendary heavy metal drummer Vinny Appice spoke to the “All Access Live! With Kevin Rankin” podcast about his unique and powerful drumming style which has anchored the rhythm and power live and in the studio for the music of DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL, LAST IN LINE, AXIS, Rick Derringer, John Lennon and more. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I always say ‘I go where no man has gone before’ where some of these fills start. See, I play in the song. Whatever I do, I get into the song. I don’t play on top of the song. I hear a lot of drummers can play on top of the song and they’re just playing the song. I’m inside of that song, and that’s the way I hear the stuff. It’s kind of like an artist painting pictures, and I’m in there putting the colors in it. And I just hear it like that — fills that could go over the bar, maybe a bar and a half. And they start in an odd place. And luckily, that worked for me with SABBATH. SABBATH, I didn’t do quite as much because SABBATH was so legendary, you had to keep that in your mind that this is BLACK SABBATH and there’s a certain way to play fills that are a little darker maybe — not so much snare drum; more dark stuff. And then with DIO, anything went. And Ronnie [James Dio] never had a problem with me playing… nor did SABBATH; they never said ‘don’t play a fill there’ or anything like that. And Ronnie, I’d play over his vocal line. We kicked each other in the ass. When I hear him starting to go, I go, ‘Woah, dude.’ Now something comes out of me that got inspired; he inspired me. We fed off each other, absolutely.”

