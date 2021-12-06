ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman: Leftover Songs From Self-Titled LP May Surface On ‘Really Crazy’ New EP

wesb.com
 3 days ago

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck spoke to NME about the fate of the six songs which were recorded during the sessions for the band’s recently released self-titled album but were left off the final track listing, to be made available at a later date. Asked if the unreleased material...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s new 9-minute song “Welcome Back”

Neil Young puts out way more music than the average person can keep up with these days, but Barn, his upcoming album with Crazy Horse, is shaping up to be an especially good late-career release. Lead single "Song of the Seasons" is a raw, organic folk song that you could picture Neil releasing in the early '70s, and new single "Welcome Back" is a hypnotic, nearly-nine-minute trek through rock and roll melancholy that sounds like "Down by the River" by way of On the Beach. It's genuinely great, and you can listen and watch the video below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine

English band Bullet For My Valentine is known for shaking people’s souls with their righteous heavy metal, and earlier this month, the band released their self-titled record Bullet For My Valentine. Matt Tuck’s vocals dominate each track with strong rage; the guitar playing from Tuck (rhythm guitar), Michael Paget (lead guitar) and Jamie Mathias (bass) shakes the speakers with vein-jolting riffs. The drum playing from Jason Bowld contributes to the havoc with thunderous drum beats. Bullet For My Valentine still knows how to create chaos with their music.
ROCK MUSIC
wfav951.com

Incubus Frontman Releases Video For New Solo Song

Incubus lead singer Brandon Boyd has released the video for his new song, “Pocket Knife.” The tune is featured on his upcoming solo album, called Echoes & Cocoons, due out early next year. Brandon co-wrote “Pocket Knife.” He told antimusic.com, “I used to have nightmares as a child . ....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet For My Valentine#Self Titled#Nme#Blabbermouth Net
wesb.com

AMORPHIS Releases Music Video For New Song ‘The Moon’

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will release their fourteenth studio album, “Halo”, on February 11, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records. The official music video for the LP’s first single, “The Moon”, created by renowned director Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film), can be seen below. Comments lyricist Pekka Kainulainen: “I have done...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Tierra Whack’s New 3-Song EP ‘Rap?’ Is a Distillation of Her Competitive Spirit

Tierra Whack rhymes like she’s a Mensa member from around the way, with a knack for turning each bar into a veritable game of the dozens. No surprise, seeing that the 26-year-old, who went to an arts academy, made her bones battling on North Philly blocks. Her new EP, Rap? is a succinct distillation of Tierra Whack’s hypercompetitive spirit, enriched by some smart, introspective gems.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wesb.com

SERJ TANKIAN Is Open To Releasing More Solo Rock Material In The Future

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian was asked if he has any plans to record and release more solo rock music following the arrival of his “Elasticity” EP this past March. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “‘Elasticity’ was really fun to put out, actually, because it was very full of life; it was very moving. Something like the song ‘Your Mom’, which people were just, like… it was blowing their minds, which was fucking awesome. And I enjoy doing the rock stuff, and I still have more rock songs, and they’ll probably come to me at a particular time. But mostly I’ve been focusing on scoring, art, putting out a lot of releases. By the end of this year, I counted, I will have had a dozen releases of things. That includes two films, two soundtracks. We’re putting out two live records in November and December with F.C.C. on tour, my backup band, from 2008 and 2009. And we’re doing the NFT thing. We had a live gallery exhibit in July. We did ‘Elasticity’. ‘Truth To Power’ and ‘I Am Not Alone’, both films came out, both soundtracks came out. Two cinematic records, a piano concerto called ‘Disarming Time’. It’s this 24-minute incredible modern piano concerto I did that I love. And also I put out my poetry collection — my poetry suite, which is a whole record of poetry with cinematic music that we released later this summer. So it’s kind of wild, man. It’s been a year of probably the most releases I’ve had. And it’s just whatever comes. If rock comes, I do rock.
MUSIC
wesb.com

VINNY APPICE Explains His Unique Drumming Style: ‘Whatever I Do, I Get Into The Song’

Legendary heavy metal drummer Vinny Appice spoke to the “All Access Live! With Kevin Rankin” podcast about his unique and powerful drumming style which has anchored the rhythm and power live and in the studio for the music of DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL, LAST IN LINE, AXIS, Rick Derringer, John Lennon and more. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I always say ‘I go where no man has gone before’ where some of these fills start. See, I play in the song. Whatever I do, I get into the song. I don’t play on top of the song. I hear a lot of drummers can play on top of the song and they’re just playing the song. I’m inside of that song, and that’s the way I hear the stuff. It’s kind of like an artist painting pictures, and I’m in there putting the colors in it. And I just hear it like that — fills that could go over the bar, maybe a bar and a half. And they start in an odd place. And luckily, that worked for me with SABBATH. SABBATH, I didn’t do quite as much because SABBATH was so legendary, you had to keep that in your mind that this is BLACK SABBATH and there’s a certain way to play fills that are a little darker maybe — not so much snare drum; more dark stuff. And then with DIO, anything went. And Ronnie [James Dio] never had a problem with me playing… nor did SABBATH; they never said ‘don’t play a fill there’ or anything like that. And Ronnie, I’d play over his vocal line. We kicked each other in the ass. When I hear him starting to go, I go, ‘Woah, dude.’ Now something comes out of me that got inspired; he inspired me. We fed off each other, absolutely.”
MUSIC
wesb.com

PAPA ROACH ‘Narrowed It Down To 14 Songs’ For Upcoming Album

PAPA ROACH bassist Tobin Esperance spoke to Alicia Atout of Knotfest about the band’s upcoming follow-up to 2019’s “Who Do You Trust?” album, tentatively due in early 2022. “Originally, we weren’t even gonna put out a record; we were just gonna adopt this new thing of just putting out songs...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Squirrel Flower Covers Björk, Shares Unreleased Song ‘Ruby at Dawn’ From New EP

Squirrel Flower — the moniker of Massachusetts singer-songwriter Ella Williams — has released a pair of new songs, “Ruby at Dawn” and a cover of Björk’s “Unravel,” both of which will appear on her new Planet EP, out Jan. 28 via Polyvinyl. Planet primarily features self-recorded demos of songs that...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Squirrel Flower Announces New EP Planet, Shares Two Songs: Listen

Squirrel Flower’s Ella Williams has announced a new EP, a seven-song project titled Planet. It’s out January 25 via Polyvinyl. She’s shared two tracks from the release: a cover of Björk’s “Unravel,” which arrives with a video, and a new original titled “Ruby at Dawn.” Listen to both below. Williams...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Australian Hardcore Band The Chain’s Nasty New Self-Titled EP

Right now, there’s a whole lot of great punk and hardcore coming out of Australia; bands like Geld, Speed, Primitive Blast, and Jalang have been making some truly excellent music. The Chain, from Perth, absolutely belong on that list. The Chain have been around for a few years, and they released a 7″ called Bitter Pill in 2019. Today, they’ve back with a new self-titled EP, and it will stomp your face into a mushy puddle.
MUSIC
wesb.com

NITA STRAUSS Is ‘Waiting On A Couple Of Singers’ To Record Their Tracks For Upcoming Album: ‘It’s Testing My Patience A Little Bit’

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the writing and recording sessions for her follow-up to 2018’s “Controlled Chaos” solo debut. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “The album is almost finished being recorded. We are just waiting on a couple of singers. Guitars are done, drums, bass — everything is finished.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
mymixfm.com

Mariah Carey reveals why she goes all out during the holidays

Mariah Carey is nearly synonymous with Christmas thanks to her music, television specials, recipes, merchandise and, of course, all those festive memes. But, in a new interview, the singer opened up about why she continues to make the holidays such a big deal. She tells Entertainment Tonight that she was...
RECIPES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
theprp.com

Genocide Pact Streaming New Self-Titled Album

Genocide Pact‘s self-titled new album is streaming ahead of its official release tomorrow, December 03rd. You can check it out below courtesy of Brooklyn Vegan. Guitarist/vocalist Tim Mullaney stated of the record, “This album reflects on the feeling of watching the world crumble while dealing with personal tragedy.”
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Watch Jackson+Sellers Perform Two Songs From Their Debut LP in East Nashville for “Neighborhoods”

The recent joint release from Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers as Jackson+Sellers was one of a slew of notable collaborative projects that cropped up over the past year as a result of the pandemic, with both artists venturing from their country roots into a unique sound that’s considerably more tied to conventional rock, often sounding inspired by the sort of dark folk that saw a spike in popularity when the first season of True Detective dropped. Case in point: two of the album’s singles, “The Devil Is an Angel” and “The World Is Black,” announce each song’s dark subject matter before the listener even hits play.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy