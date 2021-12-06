BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Frontman: Leftover Songs From Self-Titled LP May Surface On ‘Really Crazy’ New EP

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, SYSTEM OF A DOWN frontman Serj Tankian was asked if he has any plans to record and release more solo rock music following the arrival of his “Elasticity” EP this past March. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “‘Elasticity’ was really fun to put out, actually, because it was very full of life; it was very moving. Something like the song ‘Your Mom’, which people were just, like… it was blowing their minds, which was fucking awesome. And I enjoy doing the rock stuff, and I still have more rock songs, and they’ll probably come to me at a particular time. But mostly I’ve been focusing on scoring, art, putting out a lot of releases. By the end of this year, I counted, I will have had a dozen releases of things. That includes two films, two soundtracks. We’re putting out two live records in November and December with F.C.C. on tour, my backup band, from 2008 and 2009. And we’re doing the NFT thing. We had a live gallery exhibit in July. We did ‘Elasticity’. ‘Truth To Power’ and ‘I Am Not Alone’, both films came out, both soundtracks came out. Two cinematic records, a piano concerto called ‘Disarming Time’. It’s this 24-minute incredible modern piano concerto I did that I love. And also I put out my poetry collection — my poetry suite, which is a whole record of poetry with cinematic music that we released later this summer. So it’s kind of wild, man. It’s been a year of probably the most releases I’ve had. And it’s just whatever comes. If rock comes, I do rock.
