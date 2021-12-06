ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. The prosecutors’ office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Thousands demonstrate in Spain to end violence against women

MADRID (Reuters) – Chanting for gender equality and bearing purple banners, thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Thursday evening in marches to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Madrid a crowd of mostly women advanced up one of the capital’s...
PROTESTS
AFP

Far-right pundit Zemmour to announce French presidency bid: entourage

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity falling after a turbulent few weeks. "A message to the French will be broadcast on our social networks" at around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said. Several members of his inner circle started tweeting using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (Zemmour candidate). Intense campaigning had left little doubt over Zemmour's intention to stand in the 2022 elections and some polls had suggested he could make it to a second round against President Emmanuel Macron.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

French far-right pundit launches presidential run

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate speech convictions has officially entered the race for France’s presidency. Eric Zemmour warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views which have already shaken up the election campaign ahead of the poll in April 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Omicron variant case found on French territory of Reunion

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - One person has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion and six of his contacts are being tested, the government said on Tuesday. Official researcher Dr. Patrick Mavingui said the person was a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Slipped Disc

French candidate adopts Beethoven to lead far-right campaign

The polemicist Eric Zemmour, who has displaced Le Pen as the far right challenger for the French presidency, uses the Allegretto of Beethoven’s seventh symphony to push his message of alienation – the alienation of French citizens in their own country. ‘La France is no longer La France, and the...
ELECTIONS
Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Protest Riot#French#Le Pecq#Ap
AFP

France's Zemmour injured after rally marred by fighting

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was left lightly injured after being assaulted at his first campaign rally on Sunday where fighting also broke out during his speech in front of thousands of supporters.  Shortly after he started speaking, fighting broke out and chairs were thrown at activists who stood up with "No to Racism" written on their T-shirts. 
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Éric Zemmour, Far Right French Presidential Candidate, Put in Headlock at Violent Rally

A French far-right presidential candidate was grabbed by a crowd member who briefly put him in a headlock at his first political rally on Sunday. Éric Zemmour, who has previous racial hatred convictions and is on trial for describing unaccompanied child migrants as “thieves,” “killers,” and “rapists” on TV, has electrified the country’s presidential race since he entered it on an anti-migrant platform. Polls suggest either he or established National Front politician Marine Le Pen could face Emmanuel Macron in a run-off vote in next spring’s elections. Zemmour delivered an hour-long speech in which he said he would call his new party “Reconquest,” saying: “The reconquest is now underway. The reconquest of our economy, the reconquest of our security, the reconquest of our identity, the reconquest of our sovereignty, the reconquest of our country.” The violent rally saw Zemmour’s supporters throw chairs at anti-racism protestors. Five people were injured, reports said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

France’s Merkel or Thatcher Moment? Not Quite

Valerie Pecresse, the French center-right’s pick to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year, describes herself as a mix of Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher. This is bold talk for a candidate currently polling at 10%, who looks set to fail even to make the run-off vote. The 54-year-old...
ELECTIONS
Telegraph

Letters: The French must understand that each successful Channel migrant attracts more to France

SIR – “Every migrant that leaves [French] shores is one less for the French to worry about,” writes Gordon Rayner. This is not true. Every migrant who successfully crosses the Channel encourages another to come into France. By failing to stop them leaving at Calais, the French authorities are ensuring a steady flow of entrants into France. They need to understand this.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

Cox: French finance will take an electoral pause

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should have been what the French call “une évidence” – a no-brainer. Nearly a year ago, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO), a Quebec convenience store chain, offered to drop $20 billion in the land of its founders’ forebears to buy French grocer Carrefour (CARR.PA). The Quebecois promised to invest billions of euros in the business and not to fire anybody. Yet Gallic President Emmanuel Macron’s government dismissed the deal with a Jupiterian wave of the hand.
ECONOMY
KREX

End of an era: Germany’s Merkel bows out after 16 years

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises, and […]
EUROPE
The Independent

France now has a chance to bury the demons of its darkest political era

Valérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual, pro-business technocrat with the same elite education as Macron. An English comparison might be Amber Rudd or, in a previous Tory government,...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Nobel winner hits out at UK, France over Channel migrants

British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, criticised on Tuesday the "inhumane" responses of the UK and French governments to the Channel migrant crisis. "There is something quite inhumane I think in the responses of these two governments, particularly I think of the British government," he said in an online press conference the day after receiving his Nobel winner's medal.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Police clash with protesters in Brussels at demonstration over Covid-19 measures

Belgian police clashed with protesters and used water cannons in Brussels on Sunday during a demonstration against the government’s Covid-19 measures. The protest followed a government announcement on Friday that Covid-19 restrictions would be tightened to include a mask mandate for children over the age of 6 and an early closure of kindergartens and primary schools, from December 20.
PROTESTS
The Independent

French junior finance minister resigns after conviction

A junior finance minister quit the French government Wednesday after being convicted of failing to declare all his wealth and income.The unusual conviction of a minister in office is a stain on the government of President Emmanuel Macron who had promised a wholesale cleanup of political life when he was elected in 2017. Alain Griset, who worked in the Finance Ministry and oversaw relations with small and medium-sized businesses, was convicted of submitting an incomplete wealth declaration to the government transparency authority. He was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a three-year suspended ban on holding public...
POLITICS
everythinglubbock.com

France tries to end crisis with Algeria, resume cooperation

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — France’s top diplomat sought to smooth over a months-long crisis with Algeria that stirred up colonial-era tensions, paying a visit Wednesday to Algiers, where the countries agreed to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues. Standing alongside his tense-looking counterpart...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy