Broncos rookie guard Quinn Meinerz went viral after impressive block on SNF

By Jon Heath
 6 days ago
Denver Broncos rookie right guard Quinn Meinerz showed off his impressive blocking power during a “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

On a run play in the second quarter, Meinerz (No. 77) pulled from the right side and met Chiefs defensive lineman Melvin Ingram (No. 24) at the line of scrimmage. Meinerz then drove him about 10 yards downfield before turning his attention toward another defender.

Warren Sharp of NBC Sports recorded the play and shared it on Twitter. At the time of this writing, the viral video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Meinerz (6-3, 320 pounds) was selected by the Broncos in the third round of April’s NFL draft after playing college football at UW–Whitewater. Despite playing Division III football, Meinerz caught the attention of NFL scouts (which is no surprise given the above clip).

When his 2020 college season was canceled due to COVID-19, Meinerz took a unique approach to stay in shape, working out outdoors and posting videos of his routine online (those videos also went viral).

Meinerz quickly became a fan favorite in Denver thanks in part to his habit of “letting the belly breathe” at spring practice. The big-bellied offensive lineman will continue endearing himself to fans if he blocks like this every week.

