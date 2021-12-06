ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Richard Novak discusses the omicron variant

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Richard Novak, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UI Health,...

mississippifreepress.org

Dr. Eric Topol on the Shape of the Omicron Variant and Ongoing Delta Spread

With community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19 now beginning in the United States, the global medical community is still grappling with the nature of the variant and the effect it may have on the future of the pandemic. Delta, characterized by an extremely pronounced infectivity, was a shock...
Dr. Megan Ranney Has Some Answers About The Scary Omicron Variant!

After being discovered in South Africa, the Omicron variant is a reality in the United States as well. But how much of a concern is this new form of COVID-19? The first case was confirmed in California after the patient traveled from South Africa and health officials confirmed that they had been vaccinated and that their case was fortunately mild.
Dr. Kelly Victory on possible panic about the new Omicron variant

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As studies continue to learn more about the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, it appears that this strain is more contagious and less virulent. So far there has been zero hospitalizations associated with this variant. On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talks...
Fox News

Dr. Makary warns against 'forever' COVID restrictions in response to omicron variant

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary called out New York Governor Kathy Hochul after she issued a state of emergency for the state over the new omicron variant. DR. MARTY MAKARY: Elective surgery is not binary. It’s still very important to do elective surgery. Hip replacements, aortic aneurisms repair, cancerous sections. So when we stop elective surgery it has massive implications for health. And by the way, I think what’s driving a lot of that is just the staffing shortages that people are not willing to admit are from a non-flexible vaccine mandate. If it were a little flexible to account for natural immunity and some other exemptions, we wouldn’t have these massive walkouts that we’re having now and chemotherapy shortages nationwide. But, if we’re gonna have a halt on elective surgeries in New York because of a theoretical variant that may evade immunity, which is highly unlikely by the way, we’re gonna be in this thing in perpetuity because variants will form forever.
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
Daily Progress

The omicron variant: Dr. Petri explains what you need to know

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19. Dr. Petri will keep dishing on COVID-19 and answering your questions each week in The Daily Progress for as long as you have questions. Send them to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
What are fibroids and how common are they?

Dr. Angela Chaudhari, surgeon at the Center for Complex Gynecology, joins Anna to talk about how the pandemic caused people to delay a lot of their routine care, her work for the Center for Complex Gynecology, the type of patients they see at the center, how fibroids are the most common pelvic tumor in women, the symptoms women who have fibroids experience, the common treatments for fibroids, and if fibroids impact fertility and the ability to get pregnant. Go to ccgyn.nm.org if you want to learn more about the Northwestern Medicine Center for Complex Gynecology. And to make an appointment call 312.694.MIGS (6447).
Dr. Kevin Most explains why omicron could be the best thing to happen during the pandemic

Bob Sirott is joined by Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most shares his thoughts on the validity of a study showing that the Johnson & Johnson booster is significantly more effective on those who received the Pfizer vaccine and delves into the potential positives of mixing and matching vaccines and boosters. He also discusses why the omicron variant could be the best thing to happen over the course of the pandemic.
Dr. Ricardo Maldonado: Talking about the Omicron variant as we head into the holidays

The Omicron variant has been identified in 16 states as of yesterday and the number will continue to increase in the days ahead. It is a variant that originated in South Africa and as in other variants, a lot of work is being done by scientists to have important information available as soon as possible—I would expect it in the coming weeks.
Dr. Kevin Most on the Omicron variant

Bob Sirott is joined by Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most talked about the about the new COVID variant, Omicron, and the latest research being done on it. He also provided the latest with the Merck COVID pill.
Dr. Memark talks about the Omicron variant

Cobb County posted a youtube video last Wednesday with the latest update on COVID-19 from Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. “Right now we’re trying to gauge how the holidays will affect us,” she said. We had a lot of people traveling over the holidays, and … I understand there were record numbers of people that have been traveling, so case numbers right now, we are seeing a few places around the state having a slight increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations.”
Dr. Ashish Jha on new Omicron variant

Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, says "it's a little alarmist" to call the Omicron variant the Frankenstein of all COVID variants. Norah O'Donnell sits down with Jha to discuss more.
